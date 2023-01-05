REDMOND — Billy Jackson can already feel the difference between this year and last year whenever he steps onto the mat. But that is no surprise coming off a freshman season that ended with a district title and a bid to the championship match at the state tournament.

Jackson, wrestling in the 120-pound weight class for Redmond in the early stages of the season, surprised himself a bit last season by finishing second at the Class 5A state tournament — mainly because midway through the year he broke his wrist and missed several weeks of the season.

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

