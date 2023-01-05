In the 120-pound matchup, Redmond wrestler Billy Jackson, top, controls Crook County wrestler Alberto Flores during a Crook County vs. Redmond wrestling meet at Redmond High School Wednesday evening. Jackson went on to win the match.
In the 152-pound match, Redmond wrestler Jared Ake, top, struggles for control against Crook County wrestler Cutter Marsh during a Crook County vs. Redmond wrestling meet at Redmond High School Wednesday evening. Marsh went on to win the match.
REDMOND — Billy Jackson can already feel the difference between this year and last year whenever he steps onto the mat. But that is no surprise coming off a freshman season that ended with a district title and a bid to the championship match at the state tournament.
Jackson, wrestling in the 120-pound weight class for Redmond in the early stages of the season, surprised himself a bit last season by finishing second at the Class 5A state tournament — mainly because midway through the year he broke his wrist and missed several weeks of the season.
Part of the battle Jackson faces is mental. He knows that he is good and tough to defeat on the mat, but is always aware that in wrestling anyone can sneak up and beat you.
“It is tough to wrestle anyone, whether they are the first-ranked wrestler in the state or the last,” Jackson said. ““I feel like I have a bounty on my back after being so good my freshman year.”
In the first month of his sophomore season, Jackson has already won two tournaments. He won the Tyrone S. Woods Memorial tournament in Oregon City, then two weeks later was named the Outstanding Wrestler of the Pat Alexander Invite in Tumwater, Washington. Last week, he won all seven of his matches at the Northwest Duals in Albany.
All that while wrestling in a heavier weight class than he will be later in the year, when he plans to move down to 112 pounds. Even though there is less than a 10-pound difference in the weight classes, wrestling up a weight class is quite the challenge.
“They are bigger than me musclewise, and they are also super fast,” Jackson said. “But I know that I can hang in there.”
Although he might be one of the smaller and younger wrestlers in the room, Jackson has become a team captain and one of the wrestlers the team looks up to.
“He is one of those kids who is always here and always in the mat room,” Davis said. “He is always helping kids realize what the expectations are. He is mature beyond his years."
Tuesday night in a dual meet against Crook County in which the Panthers pulled away in the final weight classes to secure a 52-21 win over the Cowboys, Jackson won his highly competitive match over Alberto Flores in a 9-7 decision — a rematch of last season's 106-pound Intermountain Conference title match.
“(Flores) got in my head a little bit,” Jackson said. “I wrestled as hard as I could, I did my best, but I think I could have done better.”
Added Davis: “Those two are so evenly matched. That was a huge win for him to keep his momentum going and in the right direction.”
The dual meets between Crook County and Redmond are always highly anticipated. Wednesday night was no exception with a nearly full capacity crowd on hand to watch the 4A Cowboys and 5A Panthers duke it out on the mat in the gym at Redmond High.
Although the two schools are no longer in the same conference or classification, the competition was still high. After 152-pound Cutter March and 160-pounder Gavin Sandoval scored two pins to bring the Redmond lead down from 22-10 to 22-21, it looked as though the Cowboys would rally to pull off the comeback.
But the opposite happened. Redmond won its final five matches all by pins to secure the 31-point team victory.
“This is what it is all about,” Davis said. “We had a packed house, people were excited. This is what wrestling in Central Oregon is. Redmond versus Crook County. It doesn’t get any better.”
