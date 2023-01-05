Redmond Mountain View basketball
Buy Now

Redmond’s Evan Otten (30) goes in for a layup against Mountain View Thursday night at Redmond High School. Redmond defeated Mountain View 71-57.

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin

REDMOND — The Redmond boys basketball team got just what it needed in its first game of Intermountain Conference play — a shot of confidence. 

In a matchup between two of the best Class 5A teams, the Panthers bested Mountain View 71-57 Thursday nigh in Redmond. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.