REDMOND — The Redmond boys basketball team got just what it needed in its first game of Intermountain Conference play — a shot of confidence.
In a matchup between two of the best Class 5A teams, the Panthers bested Mountain View 71-57 Thursday nigh in Redmond.
“I know that we belong in this league,” said Redmond coach Raegan Gilbertson. “I think this is the best league in the state, and we can be competitive in it.”
From the opening jump, the Panthers (8-1, 1-0 IMC) took control of the game, jumping out to a 24-11 lead after the first quarter, and the Cougars (7-2, 0-1) never recovered. Redmond spent most of the game with a double-digit lead.
Despite dealing with foul trouble, Redmond senior big-man Evan Otten finished with a game-high 28 points.
If there was any chance of a Mountain View comeback in the fourth quarter, senior guard Tanner Jones scored 10 of his 17 points in the final quarter to keep the comeback from happening. Junior guard Colton Horner hit three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points.
Mountain View was led by junior guard Quincy Townsend’s 22 points with senior forward Nathan Hoisington adding 17 points.
Both teams will be back in action Monday evening, Mountain View will host rival Bend High while Redmond will travel to face Summit. Both games will be at 7 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.