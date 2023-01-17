REDMOND — Angela Capps did not have much to say at halftime after a turnover-plagued and rough-shooting first 16 minutes against cross-town rival Ridgeview.
So the Redmond girls basketball coach kept the halftime chat short and sent her players back out to the court early to get some shots up.
A repeat of the first half could not happen if the Panthers wanted to beat the Ravens.
“We always have the third-quarter blues,” Capps said. “We made a change. Usually I talk too much during halftime, so I said, ‘Get out here, go shoot some lay-ins.’ I was tired of the third-quarter blues, so maybe that was the secret.”
Maybe it was the extra handful of shots before the second half, because the Panthers ended their eight-game losing streak against the Ravens, winning 58-55 in thrilling fashion Monday night at Redmond High School.
As for the third-quarter blues, the Panthers scored more points in the third quarter (20) than they did in the entire first half (19).
“That one felt amazing,” said sophomore guard Dylan Cheney, who scored a game-high 28 points. “The team stuck together and we played really well.”
Monday night served as a reminder of just how challenging the Intermountain Conference is going to be, especially when you have to play each team three times.
“We always know that when we play Redmond it is going to be tough,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “This league is tough. It is different than any year that I have been the head coach. Any given night, anyone can win.”
Capp said the Panthers needed this win Monday night in the Hometown Showdown. Not only was it the first win against Ridgeview in four years, but it helped regain their footing after dropping their first three IMC games.
“We have been struggling a little bit,” Capps said. “It was a great team effort tonight.”
In the early stages of the game, it appeared that Ridgeview (5-8 overall, 2-2 IMC) would continue its trend of beating Redmond (6-7, 1-3) for a ninth-straight time. Senior Brooklyn Homan scored five straight points to give the Ravens a 21-9 lead with three minutes left in the first half.
Then the Panthers caught fire — especially from behind the arc. After Ridgeview took a 12-point lead, Redmond made 10 threes the remainder of the game.
“We stopped being as aggressive as we were in the beginning,” Love said. “And at the end of the game, we didn’t know where the shooters were.”
The main shooter the Ravens lost track of was Cheney, who came alive in the second half. She scored 22 of her 28 points in the second half and made five three-pointers, two of which tied the game in the final four minutes.
Then with less than 20 seconds remaining and the game tied 55-55, the sophomore guard made a short jumper in the paint and was fouled, making the free throw for the final margin.
“She has really come on this season,” Capp said of Cheney. “She plays with such a quiet confidence, but that girl really plays with some heart.”
Sophomore forward Aspen Morris hit two threes and finished with eight points, and sophomore guard Azlynn Ure finished with seven points to buoy the Panthers.
Ridgeview was led by Homan’s 17 points, but also got double-digit scoring efforts from senior guards Lauren Harding (12) and Laci Pentzer (10). Junior Brooklyn Bailey added eight points.
Every girls team in the IMC now has at least one conference win, with Summit the only undefeated team against conference opponents with one game left in the first of three laps.
Getting a win was a move in the right direction to keep pace in the crowded IMC for Redmond, which was in danger of starting IMC play with four losses.
“We are trying to figure each other out and it is time to start gelling,” Capp said. “Tonight was a big step for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.