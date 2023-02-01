MADRAS — There was hardly a winner Tuesday night when the Madras and Crook County girls basketball teams squared off for the first time this season. Rather, there was simply a team that survived.
The White Buffaloes emerged from the Tri-Valley Conference tilt with a narrow 44-43 home win over the Cowgirls in a game that was less than pleasing to the eye.
“The biggest thing is we got away with a win here,” said Madras coach Jerin Say. “This was a grind.”
The win for Madras keeps it tied atop the conference standings with Gladstone (which holds the tiebreaker after beating Madras 49-45 on Jan. 20) in the loaded Tri-Valley with five of the six teams ranked in the top 15.
The one-point loss was a missed opportunity for the Cowgirls, who could have forced a three-way tie for second place in the conference and boosted their playoff chances with a win. Now they sit tied for fourth with The Dalles.
“It is a tough league,” said Crook County coach Bob Boback. “(Tonight’s loss) is going to make it tough. But the idea is that if we make it to the playoffs, I think we are going to be tough to beat.”
Both teams struggled to find any sort of rhythm. There were 39 fouls called in the game (24 coming in the first half) and a total of 50 free throws shot between the two teams.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said senior guard Sasha Esquiro. “And we just fought through it.”
Both teams were state-placers last season. Madras finished third at the 4A tournament, while Crook County finished sixth at the 5A tournament before moving down a classification this season.
It was as close of a game as one would expect with many lead changes. At no point did a lead exceed double-digits for either team.
“It was a crazy game trying to keep pushing to say on top,” Esquiro said. “If we got down, we probably would have beat ourselves up and that would have cost us the game. Luckily we were able to stay up.”
After the 24 fouls in the first half, Crook County tied the game 24-24 in the second half. Then Esquiro, a first-team all-tournament performer at last year’s state tournament, caught fire, scoring eight of her team-high 15 points in the third quarter. It helped Madras build a small lead.
“I told the team at halftime, don’t let (Esquiro) shoot,” Boback said. “And we did. She hit three 3-pointers in the second half.”
Esquiro’s hot shooting performance was a welcoming sign for the White Buffaloes. She was in a bit of a shooting slump the previous weeks, according to Say.
“It was encouraging to see,” Say said. “I hope she can keep it going. She was a big part of when we made our run late last year. If she can get clicking, it will only boost what we have going already.”
With under two minutes left in the game, the scoring stopped.
Leading 44-43 in the closing seconds, Madras missed a free-throw attempt, and Crook County got the rebound and started running up court for a potential half-court shot that would have won the game.
Sophomore wing Emily Henderson had the ball near half court and there was a collision before the shot was taken as time ran out. One referee called a foul, which would have sent Henderson to the free throw line for a one-and-one, while another official called traveling.
After a brief huddle among the officials, they confirmed the travel call and the game ended, much to Crook County’s dismay.
The Cowgirls were led by senior guard Katelynn Weaver, who finished with a game-high 26 points.
“She plays so hard and does so much for the team,” Boback said. “She is a warrior. She just keeps coming at you."
Junior point guard Rylan Davis added 14 points for Madras.
With the postseason looming, there is no time to start taking games off in the loaded Tri-Valley Conference.
"We just have to keep that one-game-at-a-time mentality," Say said. "We just have to keep coming in focused, intense, and ready to play to win. If we do that we will be in good shape to win league and get a home playoff game."
