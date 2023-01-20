REDMOND — Sometimes you have to be lucky to win a game. Or, if you are Austin Baker, you just be in the right spot at the right time.
The Bend High boys basketball team was in danger of losing its first Intermountain Conference game to Redmond Thursday night after a game-winning shot attempt missed the hoop. But the ball ended up in Baker’s hands as he stood beneath the basket.
“It was a two-footer, that is all it was,” said Baker who scored all five of his points in the final 2½ minutes of the game. “You’d think it’s easy, but then you overthink it, and then it pops out sometimes.”
The ball didn’t pop out, and the Lava Bears (8-6, 5-0 IMC) completed a 10-point fourth quarter comeback over the Panthers (10-4, 2-3) to win 37-36 and remain the only unbeaten team in IMC play.
“We knew it was going to be a grudge match,” said Bend High coach Aaron Johnson. “Redmond does not lose easily anywhere, much less on their own floor.
“We knew it was going to come down to the wire. I’m proud of our guys for fighting, down by 10 and still kept on pushing, kept on fighting, kept on playing as a team. Which is what has got us to this point in the last five or six games.”
When shots were bouncing off the rim and the Panthers’ lead had grown to double digits, Johnson said that he did not see any panic from his players. “There was no difference in their temperament,” Johnson said. “You couldn’t tell if we were up 10 or down 10.”
While it was not a great shooting night, the Lava Bears hit six of their seven 3-point attempts in the second half. Senior guard Caden Dornhecker hit three of them and led the game with 13 points. Senior guard Christopher Doke hit three 3s as well, for all nine of his points.
The Lava Bears fended off a gutsy performance from the Panthers, who were playing their second game without star senior big man Evan Otten who was injured. Now an undersized team, the Panthers led by 10 going into the fourth quarter, and did not trail until the final 1.2 seconds of the game.
“Tough game; great game. We did everything to give ourselves a shot,” said Redmond coach Raegan Gilbertson. “But we just didn’t finish.”
Redmond senior wing Nathan Wachs led the team with 10 points, while sophomore wing Jack Snyder had eight points.
After spending the better part of the past two years crafting their offense and defense around Otten, Redmond had to quickly adjust its plays. Despite losing their last two games, Gilbertson was encouraged by Thursday night’s battle against the IMC’s top team.
“We just got a bunch of fighters,” Gilbertson said. “We were undersized, we battled on the boards, we took care of the rock for the most part. They stayed together, we had gone through a tough week, but I think they realize their potential now. Obviously, we are built a little differently now, but now they know they can compete with anybody.”
Taking Bend High to the brink is proving something. After all, no team has been able to knock off the Lava Bears in the past three weeks.
After starting the season with just two wins in its first eight games, Bend has rolled off six consecutive victories and made it through the first of three rounds of a grueling IMC schedule unscathed. Perhaps no win was more notable than beating Summit 62-58 on Monday. It was the first time the Storm lost to any team from the IMC since Feb. 19, 2019.
“As a coach you try to say a win is a win,” Johnson said. “But that one was really cool.”
Bend might not always win pretty, Thursday night proved just that, but the Lava Bears don’t seem to mind as long as they end up on top when the final horn sounds.
“We are gritty, we are going to play hard defense,” Baker said. “We aren’t always going to make shots, we are going to play defense — good and hardnose defense — and do everything else that’ll help us win.”
