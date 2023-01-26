LA PINE — For a team that has won three state championships in four years, La Pine wrestling is not short on any sort of motivation.
After all, there are individual and team titles up for grabs again this season.
But after being disqualified from the Oregon Wrestling Classic, unable to defend their title at the annual dual-meet tournament in Redmond, the Hawks are carrying some extra kick heading into the final weeks of the season with district and state meets quickly approaching.
“It taught us not to take anything for granted,” said La Pine senior and 113-pounder Tyson Flack. “Sometimes life isn’t fair and unfair things happen. Now we are striving to kick things into gear.”
Last year, on its way to its third Class 3A state title, La Pine won the annual Oregon Wrestling Classic, one of the major goals the team set that season. Signs were pointing to a repeat performance at the prestigious tournament, held Jan. 13-14.
But a clerical error during weigh-ins resulted in a La Pine wrestler competing in the wrong weight class, which forced the Hawks to forfeit after advancing to the semifinals. La Pine coach Aaron Flack said after the fact that his team would use that experience as motivation the rest of the season.
Harrisburg went on to win the Class 3A title at the Oregon Wrestling Classic.
“Us and Harrisburg are rivals, best teams in 3A,” said La Pine sophomore and 138-pounder Devon Kerr. “It is unfortunate what happened at the Classic."
As fate would have it, the following weekend after the Classic, La Pine would finally get a crack against Harrisburg.
Kerr said he was going to try to approach it like any other dual, but given the rivalry and the status of the two programs, Kerr also said that they were gunning for Harrisburg because the Eagles took the win at the Classic while La Pine watched.
At the Bay City Duals tournament last weekend at Marshfield High in Coos Bay, the Hawks and the Eagles met in the championship match. La Pine had taken down Marshfield (60-19) and Mazama (66-15) in tournament play to reach the final.
The end result was a dominating 51-18 win for La Pine. Kerr, Flack, Thadius Brown, Landyn Philpott and Jeffrey Schuler all pinned their opponents in the victory over Harrisburg.
“It was pretty disappointing what happened at the Classic,” Tyson Flack said. “But it made us want to beat them even more. So when the time came, we laid it all out on the mat and beat them pretty good.”
The Hawks have a loaded lineup that puts them in contention to win a third straight Class 3A state title and their fourth in five years.
Flack and Kerr both have individual state titles to their names, as does sophomore 132-pounder Philpott. Sophomore Riley Flack (106), senior Garrett Forbes (152) sophomore Tag Deluca (160) are in the top three of oregonwrestling.net’s 3A rankings.
Even though Kerr is coming off winning a state title as a freshman, he knows the next couple of weeks are going to be a challenge.
“I’m feeling stressed if I’m being honest,” Kerr said. “Last year I came out victorious, and now I feel like I have a big target on my head.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.