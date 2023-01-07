Trinity Crane basketball
Trinity Lutheran’s Luke Milandin (20) dribbles to the basket as Crane’s Carter Nichols (2) defends during the game on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran School in Bend. Crane defeated Trinity Lutheran, 70-57. 01/07/23 (Joe Kline/The Bulletin)

 JOE KLINE

It was a tale of two halves in a marquee Class 1A matchup Saturday night between Crane and Trinity Lutheran, where both teams entered the night with a combined 22 wins and only three losses on the season.

Both teams came out of the gate on fire from the field with the Mustangs taking a 25-21 lead after the first quarter. The Saints would go into halftime up 39-37, but the defending state champions found another gear in the second half to win 70-57.

