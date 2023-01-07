Trinity Lutheran’s Luke Milandin (20) dribbles to the basket as Crane’s Carter Nichols (2) defends during the game on Saturday at Trinity Lutheran School in Bend. Crane defeated Trinity Lutheran, 70-57. 01/07/23 (Joe Kline/The Bulletin)
It was a tale of two halves in a marquee Class 1A matchup Saturday night between Crane and Trinity Lutheran, where both teams entered the night with a combined 22 wins and only three losses on the season.
Both teams came out of the gate on fire from the field with the Mustangs taking a 25-21 lead after the first quarter. The Saints would go into halftime up 39-37, but the defending state champions found another gear in the second half to win 70-57.
“We definitely executed our gameplan in the first half,” said Trinity Lutheran coach Kyle Gilbert. “Hopefully this is going to be a great learning experience for us. We had great moments, and some awesome moments and moments that we struggled in."
Offensively the Saints (11-3 overall) were led by a pair of sophomores in Andrew Imhoff and Jack Foley. Imhoff scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, while did most of his damage in the first half as well, scoring 13 of his 16 points.
The Saints were held to just three points in the third quarter, while the Mustangs (12-1) took control of the game leading 51-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
Crane, which won all 31 of its games in its title winning season in 2022, were led by sophomore Josh Zander who finished with 20 points, while junior Carter Nichols and sophomore Cody Siegner each scored 19 points in the win.
The Saints will open Mountain Valley League play on Tuesday in Medford against Rogue Valley Adventist.
This story will be updated.
