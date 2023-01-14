PRINEVILLE — The Crook County boys basketball team may enter 4A-2 Tri-Valley Conference play next week with a losing record (6-7), but the Cowboys are determined to end up in the playoffs.
After a strenuous, perhaps punishing, non-league schedule, there is no doubt amongst the Cowboys that they will be where they want to be at the end of the season.
“Other schools see that Crook County is a team to overlook,” said junior forward Eddie Freauff. “They have to respect us.”
Added junior guard Logan Matthews: “I think we are going to prove that we are one of the top teams in 4A. Every night we are going to go out and try and prove that.”
The six teams the Cowboys have lost to (twice to Redmond) have a combined record 64-21 as of Friday evening. They hung tough with Summit, falling 69-61 in late December's Oregon Holiday Hoopfest at Summit High School.
They were right there with the defending 4A champs in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night's game, until Cascade closed it out on a 19-0 run to win 63-42. Crook County also pushed 4A contender Baker to the brink in a Jan. 7 matchup, but ultimately fell 67-63.
Among the tough losses were some impressive wins. At the Holiday Hoopfest, the Cowboys picked key victories against 6A Forest Grove and 5A Crater.
“The way we defend those teams needs to be consistent no matter what,” said Crook County coach Jason Mumm. “Defending with intensity and effort, if we can carry over into our league, is what we want to see.”
In Crook County’s 64-32 win over Sweet Home (1-12) Friday night, it took a bit of time — and a fiery halftime talk — for the Cowboys to display the type of defense that can make them a threat in their new conference.
The Cowboys held a 29-17 lead after the first half, in large part because the squad hit seven 3-point shots in the first 16 minutes. But the defense surrendered easy baskets.
“It wasn’t a great win because of how we weren't playing great defense as a team in the first half,” Freauff said. “But after coach chewed us out at halftime, we picked up our energy and rolled from there.”
Junior guard Tyson Martinez carried the offensive load in the first half, hitting four 3s to score 12 of his game-high 22 points. In the second half, the Cowboys cranked up the defensive intensity.
A trapping defense and deflected passes turned into easy transition buckets. Ten of Freauff’s 16 points came in the third quarter, most of them on fast breaks.
“We started deflecting passes and getting out in transition, getting a couple dunks and hitting 3s in transition,” Mumm said. “It is all driven by our defense. We want to be defensively driven, so that we can get those easy ones on the offensive side.”
Outscoring Sweet Home 23-11 in the second half was more than enough to cruise to a 32-point victory and end the non-league slate on a high note. Next, the Cowboys face a new 10-game conference schedule after moving from the 5A Intermountain Conference to the 4A Tri-Valley Conference.
“We want to win our league, of course,” Freauff said. “And then hopefully go off and do really good in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.