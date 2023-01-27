Ridgeview’s Aidan Brenneman (15) and Brady Muilenburg (34) battle Caldera’s Trace Benner, background, for a rebound during Thursday night's game at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. The Wolfpack topped the Ravens 64-54.
REDMOND — Anticipating a grind of a season, Caldera boys basketball coach Ryan Cruz wondered how his team, playing in its first varsity season with a bunch of youngsters, would handle a loaded Intermountain Conference where wins might be few and far between.
Even while competing in a conference with four teams ranked in the top 10 of both the OSAA rankings and OSAAtoday coaches' poll, Cruz has yet to see his team without a senior on the roster become discouraged.
“I just keep telling them how thankful I am to be coaching this group,” Cruz said. “Even days after losses they still bring the energy, the laughter, the joy to the game. I’ve coached groups that after a loss, it was tough to stay motivated. They have stayed motivated throughout the season. They just continue to compete and get better.
“They just keep coming back for more.”
Which is what made Thursday night’s 64-54 win over Ridgeview in Redmond so rewarding. The Wolfpack (4-13, 2-5 IMC) and the Ravens (6-10, 1-6) spent three quarters within a couple of baskets while trading leads before Caldera started pulling away late in the third quarter, outscoring Ridgeview 28-18 after the score was even at 36.
Sophomore guard Miles Macomber was especially impressive down the stretch, he scored four points in the final minute of the third quarter to give Caldera a 46-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter. With the game still in the balance, Macomber went on another scoring tear, putting up nine points to help the Wolfpack build a double-digit lead.
“I just had to give my team some life going into the fourth quarter,” said Macomber, who finished with a game-high 21 points. “I was playing aggressively and that led to shots going in.”
It was just a few short weeks ago that Macomber was getting JV minutes. But the past four games, Cruz said, the sophomore guard has started to elevate his game.
“He was struggling a little bit, but we know he has that game in him,” Cruz said. “Just holding him back a little bit, letting him gain a little confidence, then slowly working his way back into varsity minutes, he has really started to come to life.”
Also turning in a great performance was junior post Trace Benner. To go along with his 13 points, Benner hauled in 18 rebounds against the Ravens.
“I had a little extra adrenaline in me,” said the 6-foot-2 Benner. “I just really wanted to fight and dominate the boards.”
When Benner converted an and-one layup on a fast break in the closing minutes of the game, Macomber finally felt that the game was put away.
Even though the Wolfpack lead reached double digits in the fourth quarter, Cruz had yet to believe that the game was over. With a young team, a double-digit lead can evaporate quickly. Yet, the Wolfpack would hold onto the lead to get their second IMC win.
“It was a little unsettling because we haven’t been in a lot of close games,” Cruz said. “I kept telling them during timeouts to keep getting defensive stops. And they did that.”
Ridgeview was also led by a pair of underclassmen, sophomore guards Zack Asplund and Jackson Hertel each reached double digits for the Ravens. Asplund had 10, while Hertel led the team with 14 points on four made 3-pointers. Senior Aidan Brenneman also reached double figures finishing with 11 points.
Now with the season series win over Ridgeview, the Wolfpack have their eyes set on continuing to improve their final eight games.
“Everyone is starting to find their confidence in their own way,” Benner said. “We are building up team chemistry, and, in a couple years, I think we are going to be really good. I can see it. We can win, we don’t have to play not to lose, we can play to win.”
