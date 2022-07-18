LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eighth-seed Albert Pujols pulled off the biggest surprise of the first round of the All-Star Home Run Derby, defeating No. 1 seed Kyle Schwarber in overtime.

Pujols had a total of 20 homers, including seven in the extra round. None of his drives went over 440 feet, but he did enough to advance with an average of 406 feet per homer.

Pujols, who played for the Dodgers part of last season, was the sentimental favorite among the players and fans. After the three-minute regulation session, Pujols was swarmed by cheering All-Stars along the third-base line.

