The consensus among Caldera High’s future principal Chris Boyd, athletic director Dave Williams and other instructional leaders was that they had found the new Bend school’s team name.
It was the Wolfpack that stood out and became “the one” over various birds, animals and geological regions.
The mascot of Caldera High School — scheduled to open in fall 2021 in southeast Bend — will be the Wolfpack.
“That group just started throwing out ideas,” Williams said. “What one was the one that everyone could agree on and that everyone thought fit the geographical region? We landed on Wolfpack and just ran with it. We think it’s kinda cool.”
By choosing the Wolfpack, Caldera went with a rare team name in the state, being only the second high school in Oregon to have Wolfpack as its mascot, joining Class 1A Portland Waldorf School in Milwaukie.
“We wanted something that wasn’t already in place at a school of our size in the state,” Williams said. “There was all kind of things thrown out while trying to be unique and I think we landed on a good one.”
A good one, yes. But where does it stack up against the rest of Central Oregon’s mascots?
1. Lava Bears (Bend High): The Lava Bears are one of one, no other school has the same mascot. Plus, is a Lava Bear an actual creature that roamed the lava beds of Central Oregon? Most likely not, according to the Deschutes Historical Museum, which notes that what trappers and hunters referred to as a “lava bear” in the 1920s was actually a “diminutive and malnourished” black bear. But the confusion only makes it a better mascot.
2. White Buffaloes (Madras): Sure, Madras could have just simply gone with the Buffaloes and it would have been the only Oregon high school with that mascot. But no, the school took another step by going with the White Buffaloes. In Native American culture, according to the National Park Service, the White Buffalo is the most sacred living thing on earth — which makes it all the better.
3. Outlaws (Sisters): If you are a school in a town with a western-themed downtown, the only option is to be the Outlaws. There is no other option. Thankfully, the people who made the decision years ago did not blunder this layup.
4. Storm (Summit): Major points scored for being the only Storm in Oregon. There is also the ambiguity of what kind of storm Summit actually is. Is it a thunderstorm like the lightning bolts on the football team’s helmets suggest? Or is it a snow storm because, you know, the school is so close to the mountains?
5. Cowboys/Cowgirls (Crook County): Just a fitting name for Crook County. For a county known for its farming and ranching, the powers that be did not overthink this decision.
6. Wolfpack (Caldera): For now, this is a good spot for the area’s newest mascot. It is unique, and the number of confirmed wolfpacks have increased in Oregon. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, between 2017 and 2018, the state had its largest single-year increase.
7. Saints (Trinity Lutheran): Surprisingly, of all the private Christian schools in Oregon, Trinity Lutheran is one of the two schools to use Saints as a mascot.
8. Ravens (Ridgeview): Kudos for picking a common, regional bird, yet uncommon enough that no other high school in Oregon has the same mascot.
9. Bulldogs (Culver): We have reached the point of the list where it is a lot of generic animals. And if you are going to go with a generic animal, a dog is always the best route to take. It also seems fitting that an athletic program known for its wrestling prowess has a bulldog as its mascot.
10. Hawks (La Pine): There are three different Oregon high schools with Hawks as their team name. Yet four more with some variation of Hawks, like the Riverhawks of The Dalles.
11. Cougars (Mountain View): Points for having a mascot that can be seen strolling through downtown Bend from time to time. Negative points for having one of the most common mascots in the state.
12. Panthers (Redmond): If an estimated 6,400 panthers lived in Oregon (as is the case for Cougars) perhaps they would be a bit higher.
13. Grizzlies (Gilchrist): Gilchrist falls into the trap of naming its mascot after an animal that does not live in Oregon, according to the ODFW.
14. Tigers (Central Christian): Again, just too many Tigers around the state, 14 of them to be exact, which is the second-most common mascot. Thank goodness there were no Eagles (the state’s most common team name).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.