SKIING
Hoodoo to host night race series
Hoodoo ski area, in association with the National Standard Race (NASTAR), will host the Friday Night Lights race series this month through April. Races will be staged on Hoodoo’s Three Creeks run, accessible from the Manzanita chairlift.
The Friday Night Lights race series will be held 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Friday, as well as on Feb. 7, Feb. 21, March 20 and April 3.
Racers can register at skiracing.nastar.com or before 5 p.m. on race day at the Hoodoo ticket office. Participants will compete within their age, gender and ability group, as well as against the daily time posted by Hoodoo’s guest NASTAR pacesetters.
Racers who are ranked at the top of their group can qualify to compete in the 2020 NASTAR Liberty Championships.
Additionally, the race course will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday evenings for all Hoodoo guests with a valid lift ticket or season pass (weather permitting).
NASTAR is billed as the largest public grass roots ski racing program in the world. Founded in 1968, NASTAR gives recreational racers an opportunity to compete and compare their scores with friends and family regardless of when and where they race using the NASTAR handicap system.
For more information, visit skihoodoo.com/races.
— Bulletin staff report
