REDMOND — For three hours Friday night, the intensity was cranked up and the Redmond High gym was bursting at the seams with basketball fans. It was a rivalry that required not one, but two pep bands.
With the boys and girls basketball teams from cross-town rival Ridgeview in town, it's to be expected.
The Hometown Showdown between the town’s two high schools always draws a large crowd — after all, bragging rights between Redmond and Ridgeview are on the line. However, there was much more at stake than just a game of one-upmanship between rival schools this time around.
“It was the most people that I have seen at Redmond,” said Redmond junior big man Evan Otten. “It was the loudest I have heard this gym. Emotions were running high.”
Perhaps since Ridgeview opened its doors in 2012, Friday’s installment of the rivalry carried the most weight. All four teams entered the evening in the hunt for conference titles and postseason berths heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
“I told the kids to live in the moment,” said Redmond boys coach Reagan Gilbertson. “And enjoy it and take it all in.”
In the first game, the Panthers and Ravens girls were in a three-way tie atop the Intermountain Conference standings, along with Crook County. Redmond was on a high, having just come off an upset win over the Cowgirls, who were previously unbeaten in conference play.
Though Ridgeview had won three of four IMC games, the Ravens were admittedly in a funk.
“We have been trying to make them confident and realize that we are the defending champions in this league,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “That has been something we have tried to instill in them the last couple of weeks.”
The Ravens were clinical against the Panthers. Ridgeview (12-6, 4-1 Intermountain Conference) jumped out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter and went on to cruise to a 55-21 win over Redmond (9-9, 3-2).
“We got motivated by (Redmond) beating Crook County so we knew going in that is going to be tough competition,” said Ridgeview senior Jenna Albrecht. “We practiced hard, set goals and it all paid off tonight.”
However, neither school would leave the gym Friday night with bragging rights after the Redmond boys (14-5, 5-0) pulled away in the second half, outscoring Ridgeview (11-8, 2-3) by 16 in the second half to remain unbeaten in the IMC play as well as a 5A title contender with a 64-42 win.
Highlights of the first half could have been set to Drowning Pool’s song “Bodies” because the game's first 16 minutes was mostly played on the floor. Physical play, diving for loose balls, loads of foul calls created a highly contested, highly emotional game going into halftime with Redmond holding a slim 28-22 lead.
"Right off the bat you are all hyped up," said Otten. "It takes a lot to settle down."
That all changed after halftime, when Redmond calmed down and exploded for a 23-point third quarter to make sure Ridgeview did not leave its gym as winners of the Hometown Showdown.
“We got caught up in the crowd and the awesome environment and just didn’t play our game,” said Gilbertson. “I just told them to play our game. I didn’t chew them out, I just calmly told them that we needed to play our game.”
At the halfway point of IMC play, all four teams are either still within striking distance of a conference title — Redmond boys and Ridgeview both sit atop their respective standings — or still in the hunt for playoff berths.
Conference titles and postseason berths could all come down the final game of the season when the Hometown Showdown moves to Ridgeview High on Feb. 22.
