Elsewhere Friday in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, Lebanon advanced to the second round in boys play with a 55-42 win over Ridgeview, Sheldon beat Cleveland 47-40, and Grants Pass knocked off Crook County 64-53 to advance. In girls action, South Eugene beat Pendleton 51-42 and Ridgeview fell to Grants Pass 43-39.

First-round boys matchups between Madras and La Pine, Pendleton and Bend, and Summit and Juanita (Wash.), as well as the girls matchups between Summit and North Eugene, and Mountain View and Willamette were all incomplete by The Bulletin's deadline Friday night. Updates to the tournament can be found at www.oregonholidayhoopfest.com