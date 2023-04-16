Chris Jackson strides out as he makes his way around Compass Park, on his way to winning the men's division of the Bend Marathon Sunday morning. The Bend Marathon started and finished near the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in the Old Mill District in Bend. in
Racers take off from the start of the Bend Marathon in the Old Mill District in Bend Sunday morning.
Andy Tullis/The Bulletin
Hillary Kupish reacts with a smile after winning the women's division of the Bend Marathon in the Old Mill District in Bend Sunday morning.
Andy Tullis/The Bulletin
Chris Jackson strides out as he makes his way around Compass Park, on his way to winning the men's division of the Bend Marathon Sunday morning. The Bend Marathon started and finished near the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in the Old Mill District in Bend. in
Hillary Kupish and Chris Jackson won the women's and men's divisions of the Bend Marathon on Sunday.
It was the seventh edition of the event, which also included half marathon, 10K and 5K races. The event started and ended in Bend's Old Mill District.
Jackson, 38, of Bend, won in a field of 201 men with a time of 2:53:07.1, according to race results at RunSignup.com. Kupish, 35, of Bend, won in a field of 119 women with a time of 2:55:15.9.
Caleb Kauffman, 27, of Salem, came in second among the men, and first in his age division with a time of 2:53:46.2. Katherine Charters, 29, of Spokane, Washington, took second among women, and first in her age division with a time of 3:22:57.9.
About 2,000 runners are registered across all four races, 60% of them from out of the area.
The Bend Marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but runners had virtual race options. The event returned in-person in 2022 with about 1,600 runners across all four races.
