Hikers are being urged to skip the Pacific Crest Trail this year due to a significant snowpack that could make for dangerous conditions.
It is projected that the PCT will host only about 30% of its traditionally large annual number of hikers this year, according to a news release from Bend's Brian Douglass, the “head angel” for the Central Oregon Trail Angel Program.
The PCT runs 2,661 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to the U.S.-Canada border along the Sierra Nevada and Cascade mountain ranges.
There is currently between 15 to 25 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada, 15 to 20 feet in the Oregon Cascades, and about the same amount in the Northern Cascades in Washington, according to the release.
Only experienced mountaineers, well equipped with long-handle ice axes and broad-surface snowshoes, should attempt to navigate the trail, the release noted. Inexperienced hikers face serious injury because of the current conditions.
Fast-flowing creeks during average runoff, which are normal in most years, this year are predicted to be “raging rivers,” posing serious threats to hikers.
The Central Oregon Trail Angel Program will again offer group shuttles around closed areas if necessary.
