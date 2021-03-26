The wins keep on rolling in for Sisters volleyball. And not just on the court.
Sandwiched between last week’s upset over Summit High School and Thursday’s three-set sweep over Philomath, Class 4A athletic programs were notified by the classification’s representatives on how the final week of the season will pan out. In short, there will be a postseason to determine a state champion.
“When they made the announcement we were super excited,” said Sisters coach Rory Rush of the eight-team state volleyball bracket. “Before the whole COVID thing, two years ago we were setting our goals for this group of seniors. And making it back to the state tournament was our goal. Knowing that we have the opportunity to have a good showing this postseason, it is a huge motivating factor.”
Volleyball is not the only 4A sport to have an organized postseason during the state's “culminating week.” Soccer will have a similar format to volleyball where six conference champions will make the bracket along with six other second-place teams — the top two will be determined by a committee to make the bracket with the other four as backups.
There will be a four-team tournament for football where a committee will determine the final four teams, similar to the BCS rankings in college football. And there will also be a 4A only cross-country state meet, currently set to be held in Tillamook on April 10.
Entering the final week of the shortened regular season, Sisters finds itself in an advantageous position to make the eight-team postseason field.
A win over Sweet Home in the regular season finale on the final day of March will secure a spot in the postseason while a loss would earn a share of the Oregon West Conference title and then would have been selected by a committee for one of the two at-large postseason bids.
Still, few, if any, 4A teams can boast the resume that Sisters has built the past month.
Of Sisters 10 matches played this spring, five have come against Central Oregon schools; with wins over 6A programs Mountain View and Summit, and 5A Crook County and Ridgeview. All four teams were playoff teams last season with Summit and Crook County reaching the state tournament and Ridgeview bringing home the 5A state title. The Outlaws’ lone blemish on the season is a loss to 6A Bend High in the second game of the season.
“That is an advantage we have in Central Oregon,” said Rush. “Even though we are the small school, we aren't seen as a small school here. Some of the bigger schools (around the state) don’t want to play smaller schools, but not here.”
This year’s high school sports season is unlike years past due to COVID-19. League play is less prioritized (Newport High, a OWC team for example, is not playing a conference schedule this season), there is no state-wide postseason that spans all six classifications, and regional scheduling became an emphasis.
Not that the mid-major program minds punching above its weight class in Central Oregon.
“Being a 4A school we are the underdogs,” said senior setter Ellie Rush, who added the team takes a what-do-we-have-to-lose mindset into each match against bigger schools.
“That then helps us when we play our 4A schools, because we have the experience and the toughness, which I think has helped us with our league.”
Despite not being a tall team by volleyball standards, Rush said, this year's squad is “the complete package with no weak links.”
Sisters is an experienced team with an athletic rotation of four seniors and two juniors. Since taking over the program in 2016, Rush has led the Outlaws to the state tournament each year and has claimed two state titles, but have yet to reclaim the title since 2017.
Now, they have a chance they did not think they were going to get.
“I won my freshman year, that was a goal to leave with a bang, win state my senior year,” said Ellie Rush. “We are ready to work knowing that this is how we leave our mark on the program.”
