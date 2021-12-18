BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 45, Liberty 44
Baker 64, Mazama 53
Bandon 49, Lost River 34
Bend 59, Grants Pass 53
Camas Valley 47, Oakridge 32
Churchill 61, Willamette 43
Condon 76, Echo 60
Crane 39, Liberty Charter, Idaho 38
Crosspoint Christian 45, Prospect 37
David Douglas 70, Oregon City 61
East Linn Christian 57, Riddle 43
Gilchrist 50, North Lake/Paisley 35
Glencoe 53, Hillsboro 52
Gold Beach 74, Bonanza 61
Grand View Christian 42, Damascus Christian 39
Griswold 53, Long Creek/Ukiah 10
Horizon Christian Hood River 68, Klickwood, Wash. 32
Illinois Valley 56, Myrtle Point 46
Klamath 72, Ontario 34
Knappa 78, Pilot Rock 25
Lake Oswego 47, Jesuit 44
Mannahouse Christian 43, Nestucca 30
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 61, Sherman 45
Nelson 56, North Salem 46
Newberg 56, Reynolds 54
Open Door 45, N. Clackamas Christian 37
Pine Eagle 63, Four Rivers Community School 46
Portland Christian 50, Gaston 46
Riverdale 45, Valley Catholic 42
Scappoose 75, Century 63
South Albany 62, Elmira 40
Trinity 53, St. Stephens Academy 31
Western Christian High School 68, Santiam 41
Westside Christian 54, Amity 40
Yamhill-Carlton 46, Gervais 27
Yoncalla 46, Crow 28
13 Mile Shootout=
Faith Bible 61, Grant Union 56
Joseph 65, Prairie City 49
Barlow Trail Tournament=
Barlow 53, Thurston 13
Tualatin 76, Benson 39
Boomer Bash=
La Pine 62, Central Linn 56
Toledo 55, Mohawk 51
Bulldog Invitational=
Creswell 77, Monroe 42
Siuslaw 61, Sutherlin 27
Capitol City Classic=
Mountainside 58, McNary 37
Silverton 49, Cascade 39
West Salem 67, Jefferson PDX 50
Wilsonville 60, Corvallis 41
Dayton Tournament=
Dayton 61, Estacada 34
Molalla 48, Clatskanie 23
Santiam Christian 50, Tillamook 35
Willamina 58, Taft 52
Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=
Douglas 58, Reedsport 25
Pleasant Hill 64, Phoenix 56
South Umpqua 61, Days Creek 39
St. Mary's 58, North Valley 52
Heppner Tournament=
Warrenton 46, Heppner 43
Weston-McEwen 64, Irrigon 24
Lakeridge Tournament=
Canby 60, Southridge 53
North Medford 66, Clackamas 53
Sunset 67, Centennial 49
Regis Holiday Tournament=
Waldport 38, Scio 32
Seaside Holiday Classic=
Newport 72, Rochester, Wash. 35
Seaside 55, Madras 35
Shamrock Slam=
Parkrose 52, Marist 50
Sheldon 48, Franklin 46
Sprague 71, Roseburg 42
South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=
Junction City 60, Cascade Christian 47
Marshfield 84, Crook County 66
North Bend 57, Hidden Valley 36
Redmond 52, Philomath 38
Tarkanian Classic=
Grant 70, Jordan, Utah 42
Union Bobcat Classic=
Cove 59, Enterprise 43
Powder Valley 51, Imbler 28
Union 58, Jordan Valley 52
Woodburn Tournament=
The Dalles 63, Dallas 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Vernonia, ccd.
Regis vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.
Stayton vs. St. Helens, ccd.
Summit vs. South Eugene, ccd.
