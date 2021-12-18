Boys basketball

Bulletin file photo

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 45, Liberty 44

Baker 64, Mazama 53

Bandon 49, Lost River 34

Bend 59, Grants Pass 53

Camas Valley 47, Oakridge 32

Churchill 61, Willamette 43

Condon 76, Echo 60

Crane 39, Liberty Charter, Idaho 38

Crosspoint Christian 45, Prospect 37

David Douglas 70, Oregon City 61

East Linn Christian 57, Riddle 43

Gilchrist 50, North Lake/Paisley 35

Glencoe 53, Hillsboro 52

Gold Beach 74, Bonanza 61

Grand View Christian 42, Damascus Christian 39

Griswold 53, Long Creek/Ukiah 10

Horizon Christian Hood River 68, Klickwood, Wash. 32

Illinois Valley 56, Myrtle Point 46

Klamath 72, Ontario 34

Knappa 78, Pilot Rock 25

Lake Oswego 47, Jesuit 44

Mannahouse Christian 43, Nestucca 30

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 61, Sherman 45

Nelson 56, North Salem 46

Newberg 56, Reynolds 54

Open Door 45, N. Clackamas Christian 37

Pine Eagle 63, Four Rivers Community School 46

Portland Christian 50, Gaston 46

Riverdale 45, Valley Catholic 42

Scappoose 75, Century 63

South Albany 62, Elmira 40

Trinity 53, St. Stephens Academy 31

Western Christian High School 68, Santiam 41

Westside Christian 54, Amity 40

Yamhill-Carlton 46, Gervais 27

Yoncalla 46, Crow 28

13 Mile Shootout=

Faith Bible 61, Grant Union 56

Joseph 65, Prairie City 49

Barlow Trail Tournament=

Barlow 53, Thurston 13

Tualatin 76, Benson 39

Boomer Bash=

La Pine 62, Central Linn 56

Toledo 55, Mohawk 51

Bulldog Invitational=

Creswell 77, Monroe 42

Siuslaw 61, Sutherlin 27

Capitol City Classic=

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Mountainside 58, McNary 37

Silverton 49, Cascade 39

West Salem 67, Jefferson PDX 50

Wilsonville 60, Corvallis 41

Dayton Tournament=

Dayton 61, Estacada 34

Molalla 48, Clatskanie 23

Santiam Christian 50, Tillamook 35

Willamina 58, Taft 52

Douglas Holiday Crossover Tournament=

Douglas 58, Reedsport 25

Pleasant Hill 64, Phoenix 56

South Umpqua 61, Days Creek 39

St. Mary's 58, North Valley 52

Heppner Tournament=

Warrenton 46, Heppner 43

Weston-McEwen 64, Irrigon 24

Lakeridge Tournament=

Canby 60, Southridge 53

North Medford 66, Clackamas 53

Sunset 67, Centennial 49

Regis Holiday Tournament=

Waldport 38, Scio 32

Seaside Holiday Classic=

Newport 72, Rochester, Wash. 35

Seaside 55, Madras 35

Shamrock Slam=

Parkrose 52, Marist 50

Sheldon 48, Franklin 46

Sprague 71, Roseburg 42

South Coast Les Schwab Tournament=

Junction City 60, Cascade Christian 47

Marshfield 84, Crook County 66

North Bend 57, Hidden Valley 36

Redmond 52, Philomath 38

Tarkanian Classic=

Grant 70, Jordan, Utah 42

Union Bobcat Classic=

Cove 59, Enterprise 43

Powder Valley 51, Imbler 28

Union 58, Jordan Valley 52

Woodburn Tournament=

The Dalles 63, Dallas 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Vernonia, ccd.

Regis vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.

Stayton vs. St. Helens, ccd.

Summit vs. South Eugene, ccd.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.