Sometimes, Summit coach Jon Frazier has a hard time remembering that Julian Mora is just a sophomore.
Wednesday night was one of those times.
The 5-foot-11 Mora was the high scorer in the low-scoring first half with seven points. When the pace picked up in the third quarter, Mora had 10 with two 3-pointers.
“For such a young kid, he plays fearless and plays extremely hard,” Frazier said after the game.
“The moment is never too big for him. He really did a great job tonight.”
Mora finished with a game-high 21 points, helping the No. 16 Storm (17-7) beat No. 17 Sheldon (15-10) 57-45 to advance to the second round of the Class 6A boys basketball state playoffs.
“This crowd, this team, we’ve worked so hard to get here,” Mora said after getting swarmed by fans congratulating him after the game on his performance. “It feels like we are just getting started.”
Mora, along with Mountain Valley Conference co-MVP Jacob Tompkins, combined to score the Storm’s first 14 points. Tompkins scored eight of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help Summit pull away from the Irish of Eugene, the No. 3 team from the Southwest Conference.
In his last high school game in the Summit gym, Tompkins heard “MVP” chants from the student section while at the free-throw line in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
“(Tompkins) has done a good job responding to whatever the defenses throw at him while still finding ways to be effective,” Frazier said. “I thought he did a great job, especially in the second half to bring us home.”
The Storm got a strong showing off the bench from sophomore Truman Teuber, who finished with 10 points while playing stout defense.
“With our team, you never know who’s going to score well, but everyone contributes in different ways,” Frazier said. “I thought Truman played really, really well tonight. His defense was outstanding, and he brought some extra scoring for us.”
Summit, the No. 2 team from the MVC, found itself trailing after the first quarter and tied 21-21 at halftime. It took an entire half for both teams to settle into a groove offensively.
“It felt like a playoff game,” Frazier said. “Both teams were feeling each other out. It was sloppy. But in the second half, we settled down and started to play a lot more like ourselves.”
Summit advances to face No. 1 Jesuit in a second-round game on Saturday, with the winner moving on to the eight-team state tournament at the Chiles Center in Portland. Jesuit advanced by routing No. 32 Century 76-43 on Wednesday.
“If we play like we did in the second half for the entire game,” Mora said, “then we are going to move on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.