COTTAGE GROVE — The second rendition of La Pine vs. Siuslaw played out eerily similar to the first.
But the second came with more heartbreak.
The No. 1 Vikings beat the No. 5 Hawks 28-26 for the second time this season on Saturday at Cottage Grove High School, this time to advance to the Class 3A football state title game. Siuslaw will take on No. 3 South Umpqua in the championship game next Saturday, while the season came to an abrupt end for La Pine.
“Two great teams going at it,” said La Pine coach Bo DeForest after the game. “We needed a couple of those two-point conversions and we are the happy team. That is the fine line between winning and losing.”
Making their first state semifinal appearance since 1991, the Hawks crossed the goal line just as many times as the Vikings, however, they only converted on one of four two-point conversion attempts, while the Vikings converted on two of their four attempts.
After a 13-yard touchdown pass from La Pine's Colton Campbell to Mike Brown made it 28-26 with 3:41 left in the game, Campbell's pass on the two-point conversion was intercepted by Braydon Thornton in the end zone and the Vikings would hold on for the close victory.
The 3A semifinal was a thriller that lived up to the billing between two of the classification's top teams. There were 774 yards of offense, zero punts, and even the refs had a ball, throwing a total of 26 flags to keep the game interesting.
Just like the first meeting between Siuslaw and La Pine (a 34-26 win for the Vikings on Oct. 8), the Hawks found themselves in an early hole. Siuslaw running back Camp Lacouture scored two of his four touchdowns in the first half to give the Vikings a 16-0 lead. He finished with 21 carries for 168 yards.
Siuslaw (11-0) was primed to extend the lead before halftime, but Hawks senior Mike Brown would flip momentum with a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown to give La Pine (7-4) its first points with 17 seconds left in the half and make the score 16-8 at halftime.
“It boosted us a little as a team,” said Brown of his interception that brought La Pine back into the game. “We are a second-half team but that helped.”
After a relatively one-sided first half, the next 24 minutes were neck-and-neck. La Pine quarterback Colton Campbell scored from 15 yards out in the first 90 seconds of the second half to make it a 16-14 game.
But Siuslaw would return with a 21-yard run by Lacouture to give the Vikings another eight-point cushion. La Pine responded with a 19-yard run by senior Adrian Boysha only to see the Vikings find the end zone again with Lacouture scoring for a fourth time in the game to take a 28-20 lead.
“They are a tough offense,” DeForest said. “They are a monster to try and stop. I wish them all the luck next week.”
Siuslaw was able to rush for 283 yards on 44 attempts, finding a lot of success up the middle. Campbell ran 15 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Boysha rushed 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown.
La Pine was missing a big piece of its offensive and defensive line with senior Teagan DeForest on the sideline in a wheelchair after suffering a knee injury in the Hawks' first playoff game this fall. The senior’s presence was missed Saturday afternoon.
“That one was tough,” Brown said. “We lost a lot of chemistry with him out. We were able to do well without him but it was rough not having him. He is a big player who always brought us up.”
Needing a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game, the Hawks marched down the field, converted two fourth downs in the drive and eventually scored on the pass from Campbell to Brown.
But Thornton's interception on the ensuing two-point conversion all but sealed the win for the Vikings and sent them to the state title game, while the Hawks came up just short of the program’s first title game appearance.
“It has been an honor to coach these guys,” DeForest said. “To see them mature and fight through different things, you hope that they take these life lessons and apply them to their adult lives after football. Hopefully they are better men for playing this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.