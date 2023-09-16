PREP FOOTBALL
Adrian 66, Cove 22
Bandon 31, North Douglas 14
Banks 49, Rainier 12
Barlow 33, Gresham 14
Blanchet Catholic 31, Willamina 28
Cascade 42, Sweet Home 0
Cascade Christian 63, Brookings-Harbor 0
Corvallis 21, Crescent Valley 14
Crane 30, Imbler 26
Culver 60, Santiam 22
Eagle Point 28, Churchill 22
Eddyville 45, McKenzie 7
Elgin 40, Powder Valley 20
Estacada 16, La Grande 14
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 69, Siletz Valley Early College 0
Franklin 42, Cleveland 6
Gaston 54, Clatskanie 20
Gladstone 14, Astoria 12
Gold Beach 50, Glide 20
Goldendale, Wash. 34, The Dalles 13
Grant Union 38, Nyssa 32
Harper 49, Huntington 0
Henley 46, Ashland 15
Heppner 50, Colton 14
Hillsboro 47, Seaside 20
Illinois Valley 55, Rogue River 14
Joseph 42, Pine Eagle 13
Junction City 48, Stayton 13
Kennedy 54, Yamhill-Carlton 21
Lake Oswego 28, Mountainside 14
Lakeridge 24, Westview 10
Lakeview 28, South Umpqua 16
Lewiston, Idaho 39, Pendleton 12
Lincoln 19, McDaniel 14
Lost River 58, Camas Valley 24
Lowell 55, Central Linn 14
Madras 45, Caldera 0
Marist 33, Mazama 29
McKay 8, South Albany 6
McMinnville 41, Ridgeview 25
Molalla 17, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 14
Monroe 46, Waldport 16
Mountain View 49, Forest Grove 0
Myrtle Point 60, Bonanza 20
Nelson 41, Reynolds 6
Nestucca 26, Corbett 0
Newberg 49, Aloha 0
North Bend 21, Marshfield 12
North Marion 27, Valley Catholic 7
North Medford 33, West Salem 13
North Salem 39, Roseburg 12
North Valley 44, Coquille 36
Oakland 44, Reedsport 0
Ontario 41, Burns 13
Oregon City 45, Century 0
Perrydale 54, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Wash. 14
Philomath 41, Cottage Grove 17
Pleasant Hill 26, Harrisburg 7
Powers 55, Prospect 0
Redmond 21, Crook County 10
Riddle 51, Glendale 7
Roosevelt 13, Jefferson PDX 12
Santiam Christian 17, Salem Academy 0
Scappoose 41, Hood River 21
Scio 50, Amity 16
Sheldon 50, Sprague 13
Sherwood 29, Summit 0
Silverton 56, Central 14
Sisters 25, Elmira 22
Siuslaw 60, La Pine 20
South Medford 35, McNary 0
South Salem 40, Grants Pass 6
South Wasco County 62, Mitchell/Spray 37
Springfield 43, Crater 13
St. Helens 34, Parkrose 14
St. Mary's 10, Phoenix 6
Sunset 54, Liberty 19
Sutherlin 42, Douglas 35
Taft 56, Jefferson 0
Thurston 48, North Eugene 14
Tigard 23, Glencoe 6
Toledo 42, Oakridge 6
Triangle Lake def. Crow, forfeit
Tualatin 22, Wilsonville 13
Vale 8, Baker 7
Warrenton 30, Creswell 0
Wells 30, Grant 21
West Albany 77, Woodburn 7
West Linn 43, Jesuit 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.