The Bend High girls got three wins in as many days at the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, capping off the dominating performance with a 61-33 win over Crescent Valley on Sunday afternoon. The Lava Bears won their three games by an average of 23 points.

Mountain View bounced back after Saturday's loss to South Eugene with 46-43 win over Skyline (Washington) on Sunday to go 2-1 over the weekend tournament. Ridgeview ended the tournament winning its final two games. On Sunday the Ravens beat Class 6A Lincoln 52-50.

After an opening-round loss in the tournament, the Crook County boys rolled off two convincing wins, capped Sunday with a 68-35 victory over Juanita (Washington). Bend High lost its second game of tournament Sunday morning, falling 47-43 to Cleveland. Ridgeview got its first win of the tournament with a 50-48 triumph over McKay.