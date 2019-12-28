Saturday in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest, in the boys Summit Division consolation round, Crook County beat McKay 77-35 and Ridgeview fell to Juanita of Kirkland, Washington, 47-36. The Cowboys will face Juanita Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at Summit High and Ridgeview will face McKay at 1:45 at Bend High.

Both the Bend High and Mountain View boys rebounded from Friday losses to win on Saturday in the Mountain Division. The Lava Bears beat La Pine 42-29 and the Cougars beat Cleveland 60-55. Bend High and Mountain View will square off at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at Bend High.

The Mountain View girls Saturday to South Eugene, 53-47. On Friday, the Cougars beat Willamette 61-43. Mountain View will conclude the Hoopfest against Skyline (Washington) at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at Mountain View.

The Summit boys game against Lebanon, Madras’ game against Pendleton and the Summit girls game against Willamette finished after The Bulletin’s deadline Saturday night. Check www.oregonholidayhoopfest.com for updated tournament scores and brackets.

