REDMOND —
Thursday afternoon at the Redmond High baseball field, the Panthers were dressed in their maroon-and-gold jerseys with white pants, and on the opposite side of the diamond were the Crook County Cowboys, warming up in their blue-and-yellow jerseys with white pants.
Under normal circumstances, seeing the two Intermountain Conference rivals on the baseball field would not be unusual. This time, however, it was exceptional: A spring sport was being played in the fall, every player and spectator must carry a facemask in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Prep sports ended abruptly in March when K-12 schools closed due to the pandemic.
The Oregon School Activities Association in August pushed back the start of high school sports until after Christmas — starting with winter sports.
But until that happens, school districts statewide are allowed to schedule their own athletic competition not sanctioned by OSAA.
“It was nice to be back playing again,” said Redmond senior Rhett Haigh, whose junior baseball season was cut short. “At first it was a little weird because it had been so long since we have played. But it just felt good to be able to play again.”
Before returning to the playing field, several boxes needed to be checked off. Athletes — who are a couple of weeks into their distance learning for school — must complete a questionnaire about whether they have experienced shortness of breath, a sore throat, a fever or have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours.
On the field, there are rules to follow as well.
“We have to wear masks in the dugout, clean the baseball after we get done each play,” Manley said. “But other than that we just play.”
Sometimes the players need reminders about wearing their masks in the dugout, said Redmond athletic director Doug Taylor.
“But they do a pretty good job for the most part,” Taylor said.
Taylor added that he received clarification from the OSAA on Thursday that batters and catchers need to wear masks as well.
“So we plan on making that adjustment for the next competition,” he said. “We’re still kind of figuring some of this out. But that information has been relayed to coaches.”
Since the last day of August — minus the week of hazardous air quality caused by wildfires throughout the state — Redmond, Ridgeview, Crook County, Culver and Sisters high school spring sports teams have been practicing. The five athletic programs have plans for six weeks of spring sports, then six weeks of fall sports, followed by six weeks of winter sports leading into mid-December.
The Bend-La Pine Schools athletic teams have similar plans and will start their Season 1 practices on Monday after observing a two-week moratorium period.
Spring sports include baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field.
“It was great the way our district did it,” said Redmond baseball coach Stan Manley. “We took this fall season (Season 1) and broke it up into three groups. We get the team for six weeks, then the fall sports, then the winter so we aren’t having to be competing for kids like in the summer.”
Crook County athletic director Rob Bonner said that after a successful summer during which athletes lifted weights and conditioned without seeing an outbreak and while meeting the guidelines of the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon Health Authority and the OSAA, returning to the field became a possibility.
“We felt it was safe with the protocol to develop a small level of competition,” Bonner said.
Not only are safety guidelines in place for players, but spectators also have rules to follow.
Before passing through the gate, they must have a mask (Redmond had a bag of disposable masks should someone not have one), sanitize their hands, and confirm they have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms in the previous 48 hours.
“We let them know that if they’re within 6 feet of anybody, they need to wear a mask,” Taylor said.
“But if they’re outside of 6 feet, per the guidance, then they don’t have to. That’s the hard one. Once the folks get in, it’s hard to manage it. We let them know the expectations. It’s tough, and that’s one of the battles.”
Bonner added that returning to competition was crucial for the emotional health of the student athletes.
Redmond and Crook County have worked together to coordinate an abbreviated, unofficial spring season that will last through early October.
Ridgeview, Sisters and Culver also joined in and the five schools will compete throughout the next couple of months before Season 2 is scheduled to begin on Dec. 28 with OSAA-sanctioned basketball, wrestling and swimming.
“It has been nice to partner with them,” Bonner said of Redmond. “One of the largest reasons we were able to do this is because of our partnership. The underlying theme is we will do what we have to do to get the kids back on the playing field.”
Haigh added, “It’s different, it’s football season right now. But it’s nice to get back out here playing baseball games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.