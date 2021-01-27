A quick scroll through team pages on the Oregon School Activities Association website reveals schedules for official contests are slowly beginning to fill out for “fall” sports, which are slated to start in less than a month.
Several obstacles still stand in the way at the state level to make play a reality. Or, as Peter Weber, executive director of the OSAA, puts it: “Things are coming to a head.”
Traditional fall sports will be first to attempt a season since the shutdown last March, with practices scheduled to start Feb. 22 and competitions set to start March 1. Soccer and cross-country have the clearest path to start on time and OSAA officials are confident about those starting on schedule, as both are outdoor sports and deemed minimal or non-contact.
However, the other two sports of the fall season — football and volleyball — are less likely to start on time.
Volleyball is categorized as a minimal-medium contact sport, but because it is played indoors it has more potential to be further delayed. Since November, indoor practices have been prohibited. On Tuesday, the state lifted its ban to allow as many as six participants in high-infection risk areas to workout indoors — which is half of the 12 players needed to play.
As of now, there are few volleyball teams that can play because most counties remain at the extreme risk level. As the start date inches closer, questions will have to be answered on whether to ease indoor restrictions even more to allow for more teams, or whether to allow the teams in playable areas to compete.
Football faces even more of an uphill battle. Teams can officially begin practicing on Feb. 8, but football is still considered a full-contact sport, which is currently prohibited. Even if a county reaches the low risk level, full-contact sports are still prohibited by the Oregon Health Authority.
“The only thing we can hope for is the Governor’s office and the Oregon Health Authority to lift that ban,” said Redmond football coach Seth Womack, who also serves on the OSAA Football Contingency Group. “If they don’t, then we can’t play.”
The OHA has not responded to multiple inquiries from The Bulletin on what the avenue is for returning to competition for full-contact sports.
There has been unofficial talk among coaches about the possibility of competing in 7-on-7 football — a non-contact, passing-only style of play — which was played throughout Central Oregon in the fall, should the football season be pulled. But that will require OSAA and local officials.
Adding to the complexity of getting football back in its traditional form are the outdoor restrictions. The current 50-person outdoor maximum for extreme risk counties does not bode well for the sport that nears triple-digits for some programs.
As Redmond High School continues to practice through Season 1, Womack has had to split up the team and practice on different fields to adhere to the number limits. Practices include only drills in which players can social distance. Womack predicts that Deschutes County would have to reach moderate risk — and the ban on full-contact sports would have to be lifted — for football to have a chance at returning.
“We could make it work, but it might require trimming the team and coaching staff down,” Womack said.
Hope might not be all lost. Around the country, silver linings are starting to form. States like New York, Virginia and Illinois recently changed their guidelines on full-contact sports, allowing for football to be played.
“A couple more states had changes to allow (full-contact sports) to continue,” Weber said. “We are hoping to be able to do something to provide a pathway.”
