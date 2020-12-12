J.D. Downing is not so much worried about physical exhaustion among his athletes. These days, he is much more concerned about their mental and emotional health.
The nordic ski coach at Bend’s Summit High knows that getting back on snow can go a long way to helping high school kids deal with isolation issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re very resilient,” Downing said. “They deal with the situation. They just want to get out there.”
High school nordic ski teams in Central Oregon are planning for a four-event season, possibly starting in early January. Alpine ski teams in the region are hoping to have a season starting in February, when other “fall” high school sports are scheduled to begin.
Details are still being worked out and venues could be an issue, but Central Oregon nordic teams in the Oregon Interscholastic Ski Racing Association (OISRA) have a plan in place for some form of competition.
“We’re kind of internally calling it a practice season, and those practices definitely fit all current OHA guidelines,” Downing said. “We designed everything this fall. It was a lengthy process, but it was kind of rewarding because there was such a universal agreement to figure it out.”
Because nordic skiing is not sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association , the OISRA is free to make its own plans apart from OSAA. But because the Bend-La Pine Schools fund alpine ski teams, alpine skiing is treated like all other OSAA sports.
“If seasons get canceled, they unfortunately will be canceled as well,” says Summit athletic director Mike Carpenter of the alpine programs. “We have made an exception for them this year since they would not be able to have a season if they follow the other (OSAA) winter sports to May. Because of that we are considering them a fall activity and they will train and compete in February.”
For nordic skiing, Central Oregon schools are planning for four time-trial races to take place at possibly Meissner Sno-park or Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center. The nordic programs include Summit, Bend High, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters and La Pine.
Teams will race the time trials in four clusters: Bend, Summit, Mountain View-La Pine and Redmond-Ridgeview-Sisters.
“Each cluster will conduct their own, internal time trial, spread out over a day,” Downing said. “All on the same day but one team there at a time, and starting kids individually. We’re not doing any kind of team scoring. They can compare times.”
The plan is set up to maintain smaller group sizes, and kids will wear masks when together for instructions before racing, Downing explained. When spread out during the time trials, they can slip their masks down.
“There is a recognition that nordic skiers could go hypoxic if they wore a mask for too long,” Downing said. “But they’re also not a particular high risk to others. They will be spaced out.”
Spectators will not be allowed and skiers will be encouraged to leave shortly after their time trial. No state championship event will be held this year, to avoid teams having to travel from out of the area, Downing said.
Venues are still somewhat of an unknown due the parking reservation system at Mt. Bachelor this season, which requires anybody parking (for alpine or nordic) to have made an online reservation for that day.
“The parking equation at Bachelor is a little bit of a daunting obstacle,” Downing said.
But at least the nordic teams have Meissner Sno-park as an option.
Alpine ski teams must use either Bachelor or Hoodoo Ski Area near Sisters.
“There’s so much we just don’t know yet,” said Greg Timm, longtime alpine ski coach for Bend High. “Training space is still a big question, plus space to race. Add the ‘less than 50 total on the venue’ and the parking limitations, and there’s still a lot of unknowns and challenges. Weekend events at Bachelor or Hoodoo are out.”
Central Oregon alpine ski teams in the Oregon School Ski Association include Bend, Summit, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview and Sisters.
“We could start competing Feb. 1, but even then the constraints would make it very difficult and limiting,” Timm said.
For now, Timm said, alpine coaches are trying to offer opportunities to improve skills and conditioning, and provide some connection and camaraderie among their teams.
“If we can keep those things happening and athletes engaged,” Timm said, “then we are providing a positive and worthwhile experience for them during an otherwise isolated and very difficult time for them.”
