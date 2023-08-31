The theme of the first week of the Central Oregon high school football season is “rematches.”
Nine of the 10 games on Friday night featuring Central Oregon teams are rematches from last year’s season openers.
Summit hosts Tualatin (6A) for the second year in a row to open the season. Tualatin was the only team to beat Summit during the Storm's Class 5A state championship season in 2022.
Having to replace 34 seniors from last year’s team that was one of the best in school history, Bend High will host Lincoln (6A), a team it beat 48-0 in last year’s season opener. The Lava Bears, who reached the 5A state semifinals last season, have a new head coach in Kevin Cooper, who was a longtime offensive coordinator for Bend.
Mountain View was a 5A playoff team a year ago, but this year the Cougars have their sights set higher. First up is a matchup on the road against Canby, which beat Mountain View 21-18 in the first game last season.
Last year Caldera did not have a senior class, now in its second year as a varsity program, the Wolfpack have 18 seniors on their football roster. Caldera will open its season at home against Pendleton, which took down the Wolfpack 27-0 last year.
Ridgeview started last season with a 40-33 loss at Springfield, but this year the Ravens will play host to the Millers Friday evening to open the season.
A year ago Redmond won just two games and ended the year losing its final five games. One of those wins came in the season opener against Hood River Valley, during which the Panthers scored a season high 44 points in a 44-8 win. Redmond plays at Hood River Valley on Friday night.
Coming off of a playoff season last year, Crook County will host Philomath Friday evening in Prineville. The Cowboys opened their season a year ago with a 24-7 win over the Warriors.
Class 3A Sisters opened its season with a 23-0 win over Burns last season that propelled the Outlaws to a playoff berth. They will hope for a repeat performance at home against the Highlanders on Friday.
La Pine is one of the few teams that will not open its season with a rematch from last year. A Class 3A state quarterfinal team a year ago, the Hawks will start a new season at home agains the Dalles with new head coach Brandon Tirrill.
Like La Pine, Culver will also have a new opponent to open the season. Coming off a five-win season and a Class 2A state playoff berth, the Bulldogs will host North Douglas on Friday.
In six-man football, Class 1A Gilchrist will host Crane Saturday at 4 p.m.
Class 4A Madras opened its season Thursday evening against Sweet Home. The recap from that game can be found in Saturday’s print of The Bulletin and online at bendbulletin.com.
—Brian Rathbone, The Bulletin
