The Oregon School Activities Association sent out a simple, two-word post on its social media pages Monday.
“We’re baaaack.”
Nearly a year has passed since high school sports were played in Oregon, and on Monday official practices started for cross-country, volleyball, and boys and girls soccer. Football teams began practicing the second week of February.
It was a day of excitement and thrill for those in the high school sports world who have been patiently waiting.
“Obviously it has been highly anticipated,” said Ridgeview volleyball coach Randi Viggiano. “We have remained hopeful. I think that is what has been hard — (the kids) are tired of getting their hopes up and having one more thing taken away from them. This was a big step knowing that we were going to be able to start.”
After a marathon of an offseason, the race to return to competition turns into a sprint. Next Monday, contests begin in Central Oregon, which leaves less time to prepare than in years past — especially for volleyball.
Replicating volleyball matches has been a challenge throughout the pandemic. With indoor restrictions, there were a lot of 3 vs. 3 matches, but preparing for 6 vs. 6 matches, which can last up to five sets, is a different ball game conditioning-wise.
Typically leading into the fall season there is a week of daily-doubles, followed by sorting out teams, before a couple of weeks of preparing for games. Now there is one week and some change for all of it.
“We have to get tryouts done, teams made and get them ready to compete against another team,” Viggiano said. “That is tough on players.”
Last week, the OSAA voted to not have a statewide postseason, rather allowing for regional districts to determine how to handle the final week of the season. With no playoffs, state tournaments or state meets in place, the 2021 sports season has a different end goal than in years past.
“From a coaching standpoint, we are not too focused on wins and losses and the quality of soccer,” said Summit boys soccer coach Ron Kidder, whose team played for the Class 6A state title each of the previous two seasons. “The primary goal is to just provide a place for these guys to play and have fun.”
While most schools in Central Oregon are back practicing in preparation for games and matches starting next week, three volleyball teams still do not know what their season will entail, or when it will start.
Culver, Madras and Crook County all have their fingers crossed that good news is on the other side of the newest county risk level updates set to be released this week.
Both Crook and Jefferson counties are in extreme risk, which means indoor sports like volleyball are prohibited due to indoor capacity restrictions.
A move from extreme to high risk would make it possible for the three teams to begin competing, while remaining in extreme would all but force the athletic departments to move volleyball to later in the year.
The OSAA gave volleyball teams the option to move their seasons to later in the school year if teams cannot play due to their county’s risk level.
“We are hoping to get dropped down into high level this week,” said Culver athletic director Shea Little. “Fingers crossed.”
But the disappointment and frustration of shortened, delayed seasons is no longer the focus — the return to action is at the forefront now.
“We are past that,” Kidder said. “Now we are at a new phase where we are out playing soccer and being back on the field with some semblance of normalcy.”
