Perhaps more than any other sport, running allows for athletes to train on their own. But there is something special, something human, about being part of a team.
Cross-country teams across Central Oregon are officially back together practicing, preparing for a season that will have multi-team meets, but is unlikely to have district meets and will not have a state meet.
For now, runners and coaches will take what they can get.
"It's so fun to have the kids out there," said Bend High cross-country coach Lisa Nye. "I'm really impressed with how respectful they've been with safety protocols and adhering to those. It just feels really good to have your team together outside running. As long as we can keep safety number one, from there, we all just have a new appreciation of being together. The last year has certainly … there's a lot to process. It's been a challenging time."
Nye said the focus for this cross-country season — which started with official practices Monday and will run through early April along with football, soccer and volleyball — is allowing the athletes to run safely with their friends.
"I don't think this is the time right now to put a ton of pressure on kids for ultra-competitive experience, because there are so many other factors going on in their lives, all our lives," Nye said. "We're not operating on 100 percent. I certainly have a greater appreciation for being in-person versus not. I think that longing of being with your people is a very human trait."
Summit is hosting the Central Oregon XC Rust Buster Relays on Saturday. The meet will include Bend, Mountain View, Redmond, and several other smaller Central Oregon cross-country teams.
Storm coach Kari Strang said it is designed as a fun, low-key event with two-person relays, each runner completing a different series of distance loops.
"It's a way for them to get the nerves out, because it has been, for so many of them, almost a year or longer since they truly competed," Strang said. "We plan to make it as fun and celebratory as possible. The rest of the meets will be regular 5K distance."
Summit has won 17 state championships since 2008 and the Storm girls have claimed a record 12 straight state titles, including a national championship in 2018 at the Nike Cross Nationals.
Strang, a volunteer assistant at Summit the past two years, took over for Jim and Carol McLatchie, who stepped down in February 2020 after overseeing a stunning run of success since taking over in 2012.
Strang said the Storm have been practicing unofficially for the past several months, taking a break in November and December when state restrictions prevented them from practicing.
In a normal cross-country season, runners would build their training in order to peak at districts and state. Without those meets this season, the focus has shifted.
"Our philosophy has been to just try to keep the kids out there together as much as possible," Strang said. "I think we would welcome the competition, but we don't want that to be the sole focus. The focus is more around being together. At this point, it's such a short season, it's hard enough to schedule and manage all of these meets. We're scrambling to find venues and put in all the protocols to keep things safe. We want the focus to be on the athlete experience and making sure it's as positive as it can be."
As of now, cross-country runners must wear masks 100 percent of the time at meets and practices. Strang and Nye said their teams have been adhering to those rules, even during their higher-intensity workouts, but that rule could possibly change.
In Washington, the cross-country season started earlier this winter and the mask rule there was changed to allow runners to pull down their masks during a race.
Strang is one of several cross-country coaches in Oregon working with the Oregon Health Authority on proposed rule changes that would follow what was done in Washington.
Strang said she is a huge mask proponent, but noted that both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control do not recommend masks for runners who are exerting at a high level.
"I think we can do it in a way where the meets are started with masks on, and once we have separation on the course, then the masks can come down, as long as they can keep some separation," Strang said. "And then they'd go back up right as they're getting to the finish line. That's what's being proposed. It's about making sure they have a positive experience and want to come back again next fall. If it's denied, then we will wear masks the entire time."
Whether the rule get modified or not, cross-country coaches are focused on keeping a fun, positive environment as runners return to the sport.
"We're approaching it like how great can we make the day, how can we be positive, what do we have to be grateful for, and overall most important, are we being safe?" Nye said. "And we're just getting up the next day and doing it again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.