The final weekend of the Oregon School Ski Association season got out of the starting gate Friday on the Cliffhanger run at Mt. Bachelor ski area. Skiers from Bend, Mountain View, Summit and Sisters high schools, as well as from schools from the Willamette Valley, competed in giant slalom to kick off the two-day event. Slalom racing on the Leeway run is scheduled to start by 10 a.m. Saturday, after which OSSA champions for the 2020 season will be crowned.
— Bulletin staff report
