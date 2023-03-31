REDMOND — The 50-yard red turf field with blue end zones are being placed inside of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, which signals one thing: another Oregon High Desert Storm football season is about to kick off.

The professional indoor football team of the American West Football Conference that has called Redmond its home for the past three years, opens its season Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Sin City Govs.

