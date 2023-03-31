Oregon High Desert Storm pro indoor football players KeAaris Ardley, from left, Dominic Ramirez and Jared Kikel hang out Friday with a giant football on the freshly installed turf at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. The team kicks off its season on Saturday.
REDMOND — The 50-yard red turf field with blue end zones are being placed inside of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, which signals one thing: another Oregon High Desert Storm football season is about to kick off.
The professional indoor football team of the American West Football Conference that has called Redmond its home for the past three years, opens its season Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Sin City Govs.
“I’m feeling excited, I feel like the team is coming together as a whole,” said DeAnthony Hall-Steele, a linebacker/defensive end from Prattville, Alabama, who will play in his first season with the Desert Storm. “I feel like everyone is ready to come out and have an experience of a lifetime. It is our first game of the season; we are trying to bring some energy to Redmond.”
The new season brings a new, yet familiar, face at the coaching position. Chuck Jones, the AWFC lineman of the year the past two seasons, will trade in his helmet and pads and take over the coaching and general managing roles.
Jones has quickly discovered that his new role is starkly different than his playing days. Aside from in-game coaching, he has to worry about the whole game-day operation, from the national anthem to the halftime show, getting players signed and finding sponsors for the team.
“It is a lot of shaking hands and kissing babies,” he said.
For veteran players Parker Lapsley and KeAaris Ardley, who are starting their third year with the Desert Storm, news of one of their former teammates getting the coaching job was well received.
“Chuck is a good guy,” said Ardley, a third-year defensive back from Stark, Florida. “He was a hard worker as a player, and I know that will translate as a coach. He gave me the opportunity to play and I couldn’t pass that up.”
“I would love to see him put on a helmet and block for me again,” said Lapsley, a running back from Bend who played his high school ball at Crook County. “I know he will steer us in the right direction.”
While Lapsley is a Central Oregon native and Ardley has lived in the area since the Desert Storm's first days, many players, like Hall-Steele, are making their first visit to the Pacific Northwest. That brought its share of surprises for some from the south.
“I have never seen snow before,” Hall-Steele said. “That snowstorm was the first time I’ve experienced snow.”
The Desert Storm made the playoffs in its first season, with a 7-3 AWFC record. The team finished last season 4-5 as it went through a coaching change when Ryan Doty took over for Keith Evans after the first game.
“I think we can go pretty far,” Ardley said. “The first year was pretty shocking because we were a first-year team, not many people thought we could do what we did. We set the standard then, now we have to get back to it.”
