Keeping an event going for 14 consecutive years is quite the feat, given that the coronavirus pandemic slammed on the brakes of multiple races and events that had become yearly rituals.
But not for the High Cascade 100 mountain bike race, which will hold its grueling race Saturday morning in Bend for the 14th straight summer.
“It is pretty basic when you put people with bikes, beer and 100 miles,” said Mike Ripley, owner of Mudslinger events, which stages cycling events throughout Oregon. “This is really about physical and mental well-being — that is literally it.”
The daunting 100-mile race, will bring competitors from 20 different states and several competitors from Canada, riders ranging in age from 15 to 70 years old. The race will host nearly 350 competitors. In 2020, that number shrunk by more than half when the race took on a different time-trial format to accommodate COVID-19 health guidelines.
Quick mental math by Ripley showed that a 100-mile mountain bike race is roughly the equivalent to a 150-mile road bike race or a 120-mile gravel race based on the technical skills required while on a mountain bike.
Still, roughly 90% of the competitors are able to complete the race. Some, such as last year’s champion Kyle Trudeau, finish in under seven hours, while others take more than 12 hours to reach the finish line.
“Mountain bikers are just a special breed,” he said.
Starting at Athletic Club of Bend, the race weaves in and out of the Deschutes National Forest, heading south to Pitsua Butte and north to Skyliners Road and along nearly all the trails in between.
According to the race description, there are five aid stations about every 20-25 miles. Over the course of the 100 miles, riders will gain 9,261 feet of elevation.
The most challenging portion, Ripley said, will come near the 65-mile mark when riders embark on a 10-mile climb near Tumalo Ridge. It will be the last extended uphill climb for the riders and generally will come in the heat of the afternoon.
“If you are peeing yellow, you are in trouble,” Ripley joked. “(This race) takes so much focus to keep your tempo and pace, deal with hydration, you have to be ready to go.”
After 14 years of running the race, Ripley’s favorite part comes at the end of each race once the exhausted riders cross the finish line and celebrate with friends and family.
“There is nothing else better than seeing a smile on the face when they accomplish something,” Ripley said. “That gets me more excited more than anything else. Being able to make it happen is really cool.”
