In July, Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was told to watch out for Justin Herbert this season while strutting his way across a golf course. The former MVP confidently responded with, “I’ll see it when I believe it.”
He saw it firsthand Sunday.
In a prime time AFC West showdown in Kansas City, the second-year star Herbert came up big on the road for the Los Angeles Chargers against one of the NFL’s most elite teams and pulled off a 30-24 victory over Mahomes & Co. at Arrowhead Stadium.
Herbert, the former Oregon Ducks star, went 26 for 38 and threw for four touchdowns, including a clutch game-winning 4-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Williams to improve LA’s record to 2-1 on the season.
The Chargers did everything to give this game away to Kansas City, but an Alohi Gilman interception of Mahomes with the game tied at 24 saved the Chargers and squashed Kansas City’s potential game-winning drive.
That pick gave the Chargers the ball and a chance to win with just 1:55 remaining. As Los Angeles inched closer to the end zone, the Chargers looked to be setting themselves up for a game-winning a field goal, but Herbert reportedly convinced head coach Brandon Staley to sell out for a score.
A 5-yard penalty led to a 4th-and-9 at Kansas City’s 35 yard line. Defensive pass interference was then called on an incomplete attempt to Jalen Guyton to give the Chargers a fresh set of downs.
On the next play, Herbert found Williams on a shot toss for his second touchdown grab of the day that gave the Chargers the go-ahead score despite the ensuing missed extra point
Mahomes did have 31 seconds left on the clock when Kansas City got the ball back, but was unable to pull off his usual magic. It was a down day for the 26-year-old who finished going 27 for 44 for 260 yards on the day with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kansas City fell to 1-2 on the year. For perspective, the last time Kansas City fell to 1-2 to start an NFL season, Herbert hadn’t even committed to the University of Oregon.
“This is Justin Herbert’s biggest win of his career by far, no question,” CBS analyst and former star quarterback Tony Romo exclaimed after the game.
Herbert and the Chargers look to keep the ball rolling next week against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.
