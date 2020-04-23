Oregon’s Justin Herbert was the third quarterback selected in this year’s NFL draft, going sixth overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Los Angeles had a burning hole at quarterback after letting go of long-time starter Philip Rivers. Plus, the Chargers plan to move into a new stadium and could use someone to help sell tickets.
There won’t be any pressure for Herbert to come in and start immediately. Tyrod Taylor is likely to be the Chargers starter going into their first season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, giving Herbert time to learn and develop.
A former sixth-stringer for the Ducks, Herbert comes from a football-playing family going back to his grandfathers.
Herbert celebrated with his parents and his two brothers at his childhood home in Eugene Thursday night.
The 6-foot-6, 236-pound Herbert, a three-sport star at Eugene’s Sheldon High School, led the Ducks to a 12-2 finish last season and a victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.
Herbert finished his collegiate career — navigating three different head coaches — with 10,541 passing yards, 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions, and was named the most valuable player of the Senior Bowl in January.
Herbert is the sixth Oregon quarterback picked in the first round, joining Marcus Mariota (2015, Tennessee), Joey Harrington (2002, Detroit), Akili Smith (1999, Cincinnati), Chris Miller (1987, Atlanta) and George Shaw (1955, Baltimore).
Herbert is Oregon’s all-time leader in pass completions (827) and attempts (1,293), and nobody threw for more yards (5,904) or touchdowns at Autzen Stadium than Herbert, who grew up in the stadium’s shadows.
“I think the kid that showed up at the University of Oregon isn’t me anymore,” Herbert said this week. “There’s aspects of my game that have changed. I’ve become more vocal. I’ve become more outgoing and there are things you have to do to be a quarterback and the way a quarterback carries himself. I think I’ve done a great job of becoming that over these past four years.
“When I showed up I was shy and didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes and the quarterback can’t be that. To be a successful team, the quarterback, you have to have a quarterback that’s himself. He’s got to be genuine and real and he needs to demand from his offense, from the team when he needs to get out of them. I’ve done a better job of being vocal, stepping up and stepping out of my comfort zone.”
Herbert was 29-13 in 42 career starts, including 27-8 over the last three seasons.
In his garage a mile from Autzen Stadium, Herbert has continued his daily weightlifting regimen along with hourlong throwing sessions a few blocks up the road with his two brothers who are living at home with him and serving as his spotters and route runners.
Mitchell, 23, played wide receiver at Montana State and Patrick, 19, was a redshirt freshman tight end with the Ducks last season.
“It’s been great to be with my family and with my brothers, to be able to share these past couple of months with them,” Herbert said. “It’s been a lot of fun and fortunately we’ve gotten a lot of work in and we’ve been able to do everything we’ve needed to.”
Herbert figures he’ll be going through the same daily workout routine for a while longer because NFL teams are prohibited from gathering or practicing together during the pandemic. So rookies will have to study remotely, like the millions of students who are now learning online.
“I think Oregon’s got some plans to maybe start opening late May, early June,” Herbert said. “But for the time being, that’s probably how I’ll have to get my work in. I think for the foreseeable future, I’ll have to be doing that.”
Herbert could have turned pro a year ago but decided to return for his senior season.
“I wanted to become a better quarterback, better leader, better friend,” Herbert said. “There’s so much that I can improve on and this year gave me that and I’m really glad I decided to come back.”
Herbert threw for 3,471 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in leading the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship. He scored three rushing touchdowns in the victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.
“No regrets at all. I’m 100% sure that I made the right decision and if I were given that decision again, I’d make the same one,” Herbert said.
Other Ducks hoping to get selected in later rounds on Friday or Saturday include linebacker Troy Dye, wide receiver Juwan Johnson, tight end Jacob Breeland, and offensive linemen Shane Lemieux, Calvin Throckmorton, and Jake Hanson.
Oregon State players hoping to hear their names called on Friday or Saturday include offensive lineman Blake Brandel, quarterback Jake Luton and receiver Isaiah Hodgins.
After his senior season, Brandel has trained in Bend at Boss Sports Performance with former NFL player Kevin Boss.
