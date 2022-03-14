CORVALLIS — Ridgeview coach Alicia Love said she wanted her team to end the season with "happy tears, not sad tears."
After dealing with sad tears from a semifinal loss to Crescent Valley on Friday night, the happy tears were flowing on Saturday night.
The No. 4 Ravens defeated No. 11 Putnam 58-43 to take third place at the Class 5A girls basketball state tournament at Gill Coliseum.
"We played the best we played all week tonight," Love said. "Shot were falling, we played together as a team. Our defense was crazy. We did all the little things we've been focusing on all year, and we made it happen tonight."
Kyrah Daniels led the Ravens with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jenna Albrecht added 10 points and three assists.
Rylee Lemen led Putnam with 13 points, and Riley Greenleaf added 12 points.
Putnam held a slim 27-25 lead at halftime, but Ridgeview surged ahead in the fourth quarter and never looked back. The Ravens shot a blistering 52% from the field.
"Defense led it all," Love said. "We were able to get some stops and some steals that led to fast-break points. That's what made it happen. They came ready to go today."
Daniels was 12-of-19 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
"As a team we started pushing better in transition, and that's where we thrive," Daniels said. "So we took advantage of turnovers and rebounds and really started pushing. It really helped us excel."
The game was tied 41-41 early in the fourth quarter, but Ridgeview went on a 9-0 run, including a clutch 3-pointer by Albrecht, to take a commanding 50-41 lead with 3:55 left to play.
"It was amazing," Albrecht said. "The energy out there was crazy. It felt like we were all on the same wavelength and we all believed we could do it. We just executed and we did it. We worked so hard for this."
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
