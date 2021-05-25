LOCAL RUNNING
Happy Girls Run set for Saturday near Bend
The Happy Girls Run 5-kilometer and half-marathon races are set for Saturday, starting and finishing at Seventh Mountain Resort southwest of Bend.
Registration is still available for both races at happygirlsrun.com. The half-marathon starts at 9 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:30 a.m.
Both races will be staged on a mixture of paved trails, dirt roads and dirt singletrack.
Packet pickup will be held on Friday from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at FootZone in downtown Bend.
Parking is limited at Seventh Mountain Resort, and off-site parking will be available on Conklin Road with shuttle service to the event.
Hand sanitizer will be readily available at start/finish areas and aid stations. Face coverings will be provided to all registrants and are recommended at start/finish areas when 6 feet of distance is hard to maintain. No spectators are allowed in the race area.
— Bulletin staff report
