Gronk to host WrestleMania
It will be a very different “WrestleMania” this year.
The WWE’s biggest event will take place over two days, in a small venue with no fans in attendance. Oh, and it will be hosted by Rob Gronkowski.
News had emerged last week that the fun-loving former New England Patriots tight end was signing with the WWE, whose Mojo Rawley confirmed that Gronkowski, a close friend of his, would be participating this Friday on “Smackdown.” On Wednesday, Gronkowski himself broke the news of his role in “WrestleMania,” promising more details in his upcoming appearance.
“WrestleMania,” which the WWE is staging for the 36th straight year, was originally set to be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The WWE said Monday that it was moving “WrestleMania” to a training facility the company owns in Orlando. The WWE added at the time that “only essential personnel will be on the closed set” in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
A spokesman for the company told ESPN on Wednesday that in addition to being a two-day event, this year’s “WrestleMania” will involve multiple locations.
Gronkowski participated in the 2017 installment of “WrestleMania,” in which he helped secure a battle-royal win for Rawley, who played football with a brother of the tight end at the University of Maryland. After the five-time Pro Bowler retired last year at age 29, Rawley said “it wouldn’t shock me one bit” to see Gronkowski go into pro wrestling, TMZ Sports reported.
“He’s always been a wrestling fan,” Rawley said of Gronkowski, whose larger-than-life personality in the NFL was all the more striking as he cultivated it while helping the otherwise button-down Patriots win three Super Bowls.
According to a report last week by The Wrap, Gronkowski will not be doing any wrestling at “WrestleMania” but will use the event to help create “a buildup to a future match.”
— The Washington Post
