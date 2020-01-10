Grizzlies topple Spurs for 4th straight victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Ja Morant added 22 points and a season-high 14 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies notched their fourth straight victory, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 on Friday night.

Dillon Brooks also scored 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 as six Memphis players scored in double figures.

The victory put the Grizzlies percentage points ahead of the Spurs for eighth place in the Western Conference.

DeMar DeRozan matched his season high with 36 points and added nine assists for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points, combining to go 9 of 17 from 3-point range. Rudy Gay added 13 points.

One of Aldridge’s 3-pointers pulled the Spurs within 116-113 with 6:28 remaining. But the Grizzlies converted a trio of 3-pointers, two from Brooks, and built their lead to 125-113. San Antonio never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Aldridge and DeRozan had 13 each for San Antonio, while Jackson and Valanciunas scored 11 apiece for Memphis.

Also Friday:

Nets 117, Heat 113: NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 26 points and had a career-high 14 assists as Brooklyn snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over Miami. Jarrett Allen finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 17th double-double of the season for Brooklyn. Jimmy Butler scored 33 points for the Heat.

Pelicans 123, Knicks 111: NEW YORK — Brandon Ingram scored 28 points, Jaxson Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and New Orleans beat the Knicks. Lonzo Ball had 15 points and 11 assists, and Josh Hart added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Pelicans won for the seventh time in nine games.

Wizards 111, Hawks 101: WASHINGTON — Jordan McRae scored 29 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 18 and 10 rebounds, and Washington overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Atlanta. Washington shot just 37.5% but went on a 17-4 spurt late in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Atlanta, which has the worst record in the NBA at 8-31, lost for the 14th time in 16 games.

Pacers 116, Bulls 105: CHICAGO — Myles Turner set season highs with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and short-handed Indiana withstood a huge effort by Zach LaVine to beat Chicago. The Pacers rallied from 16 down to cut the deficit to four in the closing minutes.