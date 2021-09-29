If high school soccer was like gambling, Summit boys soccer coach Joe LoCascio would feel pretty confident placing a bet, playing a round of blackjack or scratching a lottery ticket.
After all, he has an ace up his sleeve — Alex Grignon.
“He is dangerous when he has the ball,” said the first-year Summit coach. “When you give him enough opportunities, it is an odds game. And I’ll go to Vegas with him.”
Grignon, a senior forward, got his touches and made the most of them in Tuesday night's Mountain Valley Conference opener against McNary. Summit hit the jackpot, winning 8-2 as Grignon scored five goals to keep the Storm (7-0, 1-0 MVC) unbeaten in 2021.
“I haven’t had a high school game like that before,” Grignon said. “I have had hat tricks before, but five goals is pretty special.”
Grignon was dangerous against McNary, just as Summit has been since it opened its season a month ago with a statement win over Jesuit.
The Storm entered the contest against McNary of Keizer tied for the Class 6A lead in goals scored. But Summit showed just why it is considered one of the top teams in the state as sophomore Bowen Teuber and seniors Paul Fecteau and Nani Deperro added second-half goals in the win against the Celtics.
Tuesday marked the third time in its last four games that Summit has scored eight goals in a match. However, after the first 40 minutes, with the score deadlocked at 1-1, the Storm went into halftime frustrated with their performance.
“We knew we were better than what we showed,” said Grignon, who scored Summit's lone first-half goal midway through the period. “We moved forward in the second half. That is what we are about, we face some adversity and then do what we have to do."
LoCascio called the second half a “test of character'' after McNary was able to bottle up the Summit attack in the first half.
“When it is 1-1 at halftime those games can go either way," he said. “I’m glad the boys were able to figure some things out and were able to recognize some patterns.”
The Storm did not just figure out a pattern, they exploited it. After Fecteau scored off a corner kick 10 minutes into the second half to give the Storm a 2-1 lead, the lead quickly swelled to 6-1. Summit scored seven times in the final 30 minutes of the match.
“We wanted to come out of halftime hot and put them on their toes and that is what we did,” Grignon said. “You can feel it when it's really clicking and it was really clicking today.”
LoCascio said that even with the big lead, it was crucial for his team to continue to find ways to improve. There was some displeasure when McNary added a second goal with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game, despite the Storm holding a five-goal lead.
“I was not a fan of that one,” said Deperro, who scored off a corner kick in the game’s final minutes.
After having reached the past two state championship matches (falling both times) and starting the year off with wins over Jesuit and Grant — two teams expected to be playing late in the postseason — there is a feeling of an ever-growing target on the Summit program.
But Grignon says to bring it on.
“That is exactly what we want,” he said. “We love the pressure. We thrive in the pressure.”
