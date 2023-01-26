Great Nordeen

Skiers prepare to race in the Great Nordeen nordic ski race at Mt. Bachelor in 2019.

 Submitted photo

The Great Nordeen cross-country ski and fatbike races are set for Sunday at Mt. Bachelor.

The races are point-to-point and mostly downhill, starting at Mt. Bachelor and finishing at Wanoga Sno-park. The ski race distances are 30K or 18K, and the fatbike distance is 15K. Ski races start at 7:30 a.m. at West Village Lodge and fatbike races start at 8:45 a.m. at Sunrise Lodge.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.