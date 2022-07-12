Bike racers set off on a gravel road through the Ochoco National Forest during the Ochoco Gravel Roubaix in Prineville in 2018. The Ochoco Gravel Grinder is set to return to Prineville on Saturday for two days of racing.
Having already held races in Dufur, Bend and Sisters over the past three months, the final stage of the Gravel Grinder series will take place this weekend in Prineville.
The Ochoco Gravel Grinder will kick off the final of the four races on both Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. starting at Walton Sno Park in the Ochoco National Forest.
Close to 200 bikers are set to compete in the races over the weekend, almost doubling the total from the previous year.
"Conditions are so much better than they were last year," said race director Chad Sperry, who's company Breakaway Promotions is in its second of coordinating the races. "Most importantly the roads and the scenery in the area is better because we didn’t have the extreme heat in June like we did last year.
"The heat never shut off, so it was super dusty," Sperry added. "It was just a struggle for the riders to go through those dusty roads."
Improved weather conditions might make for easier races, but the courses will still be a challenge.
There are two days of races, with each day having three separate races — the Small, Big Grider and E-Bike Grinder — which range from 61.5 miles to 82.2 miles.
"It is going to feel a nd look a lot different because the road quality is so much better," Sperry said.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Close to 75% of the riders will compete in both Saturday and Sunday's races. During the two days of racing, they will eclipse 100 miles for and 2,988 feet of elevation for the small and e-bike grinder races and 140 miles and 8,968 feet of elevation gain for the big grinder race.
"This year we kept Saturday a big faster, smoother, not as technical," Sperry said. "Sunday will be our more difficult day."
Saturday's Big Grinder is the longest race of the event in terms of miles, spanning 82.2 miles, while gaining 5,718 feet of elevation.
Both the Small and E-Bike Grinder riders will cover 61.5 miles and gain 4,293 feet of elevation during the Saturday race.
Exploring the west side of the Ochocos on the race's second day, the Big Grinder, while still exceeding 70 miles is shorter than the first day, yet the elevation gain will be more than 2,000 feet (7,997 in total) than the first day’s race.
Like the Big Grinder, the second day of racing in the Small and E-Bike Grinder will see a steady increase in elevation gain 6,801 feet of elevation (up from 4,293 on the first day) but will also be just short of two miles longer at 63.4 miles.
— Bulletin staff report
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
