Gravel Grinder races canceled
The Cascade Gravel Grinder and Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder bike races, scheduled for Central Oregon later this summer, have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, event organizer Chad Sperry announced on Wednesday.
The events include multiple days of racing across gravel and dirt roads throughout Central Oregon. The Cascade Gravel Grinder had been rescheduled for July 24-26, and the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder had been rescheduled for Aug. 19-23.
Now the races will not take place until 2021, according to Sperry.
“After a tremendous amount of work to reschedule this year we have made the extremely difficult decision to postpone both of these events until 2021,” Sperry said. “By early July it has become clear that we have a bleak outlook for the next couple of months as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rapidly rise at a record rate in Oregon.
“The communities we partner with are very small and rural and with riders coming from such a broad area the impact could be devastating.”
Sperry said registered riders can roll over their registration to the 2021 events. If they cannot participate in 2021, they can roll it over to the 2022 events. Registration will open Oct. 1, 2020.
The Gorge Gravel Grinder, staged near The Dalles, remains on the 2020 schedule for Sept. 27, as organizers continue to monitor the situation.
For more information, visit oregongravelgrinder.com.
— Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.