HOUSTON — No spectators. Two golf courses in play for the opening rounds. A major championship two weeks before Christmas. Nothing about this U.S. Women’s Open felt normal until Saturday.
That’s when it became a grind that for so many years has defined this biggest event in women’s golf. The long, soft and mud-splattered Champions Golf Club put a premium on par.
Hinako Shibuno did her best to hang on.
The 22-year-old from Japan watched a four-shot lead shrink to a single shot when her par putt on the final hole slid by the cup for a 3-over 74. She still had the lead on a day so tough only two of 66 players broke par.
“All the holes seemed to be very difficult for me,” she said.
It was like that for just about everybody.
Amy Olson, who nearly holed out from the 17th fairway and finished strong for a 71 that felt much lower, lost track of how often she had mud on her golf ball.
Stacy Lewis saw her chances of winning on her home course slip away with consecutive three-putts, the second one for a triple bogey on the 14th hole.
Next up might be the toughest day yet.
Rain that soaked the course Friday night was expected throughout Sunday, and the USGA moved up the starting times as early as possible with hopes of crowning a champion.
Shibuno, going for her second major in as many years, was at 4-under 209 and headed for the practice range to sort out her driver, staying there until the fading sun cast long shadows.
Moriya Jutanugarn, playing in the same group as her two-time major champion sister, Ariya, was right in the mix until she bladed a bunker shot to the back of the 17th green and three-putted for a double bogey. She still managed a 72 and was three behind, among only four players who remained under par.
The other was Ji Yeong Kim2 of South Korea, who was on the opposite end of the Cypress Creek course. Kim2 made the cut with one shot to spare and shot a 67 — one of only two rounds under par — that moved her into a tie for third. Kim finished by chipping in for birdie on the par-5 ninth hole.
Shibuno is trying to become only the third player to make majors their first two LPGA Tour titles. The others were In Gee Chun (2015 U.S. Women’s Open and 2016 Evian Championship) and Se Ri Pak, who won the LPGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open in 1998.
Shibuno won the Women’s British Open last year at Woburn, and declined to take up LPGA membership because she didn’t think she was ready. Now her only way to join the LPGA is to win on Sunday, and it doesn’t figure to be easy.
Eight players were separated by four shots going into the final round, a group that includes Lydia Ko (72) and Texas senior Kaitlyn Papp, who played in the final group with Shibuno and held her own until dropping two shots over the last three holes for a 74. They were at even-par 213, along with 19-year-old Yealimi Noh (72) and Megan Khang (74).
Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in the world and a two-time major champion, made 16 pars in her round of 71 and that was enough to at least give her a chance. She was at 1-over 214 with Women’s PGA champion Sei Young Kim (73).
Also Saturday:
Kuchar, English open 5-shot advantage in QBE Shootout: NAPLES, Fla. — Matt Kuchar and Harris English took a five-stroke lead in the QBE Shootout, opening and closing with long birdie runs for an 11-under 61 in modified alternate-shot play.
“I feel like our games really fit this format well,” English said.
Kuchar and English birdied the first five holes on Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course, then ran off six in a row on Nos. 12-17. They had a 25-under 119 total after opening the 12-team event Friday with a 58 in the scramble format. The final round will be better ball.
Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair, the first-round leaders at 56, were second after a 68.
The all-rookie team of Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes also shot 68 to match Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen (66) at 18 under.
Reed on track to be first American to finish season No. 1 on Euro Tour: DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt on the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship , keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player.
Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings and will be assured of winning what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title with a victory.
“I’m trying not to think about that,” Reed said. “If it happens, it will be unbelievable. … To be the first American to win the Race to Dubai would be amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.