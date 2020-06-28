(Events could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Use the contacts provided for updated information on events.)
Clinics and Classes
July 11-12; July 18-19; July 25-26; Aug. 1-2; Aug. 8-9; Aug. 15-16: 100 Yards In at Black Butte Ranch. The two-day clinics will be held Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer to help improve fundamentals of pitching, chipping, putting, sand play and full swing up to 100 Yards. The cost is $250 and each three-hour session starts at 9 a.m. For more information, call Black Butte Ranch at 541-595-1545.
July 7-8, July 14-15, July 21-22, July 28-29, Aug. 4-5, Aug. 11-12, Aug. 18-19: 2-Day Junior Camp at Black Butte Ranch. Juniors 6-17 years of age can enjoy two days of fun and learning. Classes are tailored to the age and abilities of every student. The camp runs from 2-4 p.m. and costs $100 for both days and $55 for a single day. For more information, call Black Butte Ranch at 541-595-1545.
July 10, 17, 24; Aug. 7, 14, 21: "Play Like in Your Dreams" is Black Butte Ranch’s newest golf school where you learn how to repeat and amplify your great shots. The class starts with two-hour indoor instructions followed by three hours of outdoor instruction. The school starts at 9 a.m. and costs $495. For more information, call Black Butte Ranch at 541-595-1545.
July 10, 17, 24, 31; Aug. 7, 14, 21: Adult/Child Golf Clinic at Black Butte Ranch. Nine Mondays throughout the summer, Black Butte Ranch will hold two-hour instruction for golfers and one round of golf. The clinic starts at 9 a.m. and will cost $150 ($75 for an additional child). For more information, call Black Butte Ranch at 541-595-1545.
July 1-2; July 8-9; July 15-16; July 22-23; Aug. 5-6; Aug. 12-13: Ladies Only Golf School at Black Butte Ranch. Ladies Only Golf Schools create a comfortable learning environment for female golfers of all abilities. Includes five hours of instruction, a golf school workbook, putting board, alignment aids, two rounds of golf with cart and two lunches at Robert’s Pub. The two-day school starts at 9 a.m. and goes through 11:30 a.m. The cost is $350. For more information, call Black Butte Ranch at 541-595-1545.
June 30: Meadow Lakes junior golf clinics begin the last Tuesday in June. The program will run every Tuesday, from 9 to 11 a.m. for four consecutive weeks. The cost is $30 per junior, and is payable to the golf shop. Advanced sign-up and payment is required. For more information, call Meadow Lakes at 541-447-7113.
Leagues
Central Oregon Senior Men’s League: The Central Oregon Senior Men's League runs through the end of September 2020. The league is open to anyone 50 years of age or older who has a handicap. The cost is $180 for 11 events plus a $5 fee per event. The format is individual gross and net by flights plus team best ball. For more information contact Ted Carlin, president, 541-604-4054, vptcarlin@yahoo.com.
Meadow Lakes Leagues: The Meadow Lakes Leagues teed off the first week of May. The Senior League (Age 60+) and the Men’s Association began on May 6. Senior League signups are at 8 a.m. with play beginning at 9 a.m. Play begins for the Men’s Association at 5:30 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. signup time. The Ladies of the Lakes league signups are at 7:30 a.m. with an 8:30 a.m. start time. For more information call the Meadow Lakes Golf Shop at 541-447-7113 or visit meadowlakesgc.com.
Ladies of the Greens at Redmond: The women’s group plays nine-hole tournaments at The Greens at Redmond weekly on Tuesday mornings through October. Open to new members of all skill levels. Emphasis is more on improvements and social interaction rather than competitiveness. For more information contact Teri Stamos at teristamos@gmail.com or 541-815-1410. For information regarding course costs, call The Greens at Redmond, 541-923-0694.
Tournaments and Events
July 7: Old Back 9 Men’s & Women’s Golf Club monthly 9-hole 8 a.m. shotgun tournament. Formats will vary. Open to men and women with current handicaps. A discounted green fee of $24 plus cart. Casual lunch and awards following play. Call 541-382-1111 for more info or to sign up.
July 13: Central Oregon Senior Golf League tournament at John Day Golf Course in John Day. Starts at 9 a.m. Open to anyone 50 years of age or older who has a golf handicap. The cost is $180 for 11 events plus a $5 per-event fee. The format is individual gross and net by flights plus team best ball. For more information contact Ted Carlin, president, 541-604-4054, vptcarlin@yahoo.com.
July 25: Triple 6 at Prineville Golf Club. Men or women’s two-person teams, 27 holes per day. The format is a 9-hole scramble, 9-hole Chapman and 9-hold Best Ball per day. Contact 541-447-7266.
July 27: Central Oregon Senior Golf League tournament at Valley Golf Course in Burns. Starts at 9:30 a.m. Open to anyone 50 years of age or older who has a golf handicap. The cost is $180 for 11 events plus a $5 per event fee. The format is individual gross and net by flights plus team best ball. For more information contact Ted Carlin, president, 541-604-4054, vptcarlin@yahoo.com.
Aug. 4: Old Back 9 Men’s & Women’s Golf Club monthly 9-hole 8 a.m. shotgun tournament. Formats will vary. Open to men and women with current handicaps. A discounted green fee of $24 plus cart. Casual lunch and awards following play. Call 541-382-1111 for more info or to sign up.
Aug. 7: Ghost Tree Invitational at Pronghorn Resort. Double shotgun tournament at the award-winning Jack Nicklaus Signature Course. Golfers must either establish a tournament handicap by submitting three recent scorecards, have a GHIN number with the USGA or accept a tournament handicap of zero. Tee prizes and gifts will be given to each player. Players will also enjoy a continental breakfast for the morning round and a bbq lunch between rounds. On course prizes will consist of closest to the pin contests on par-3 holes, longest drives for men and women, and more. To register, visit www.ghosttreeinvitational.com.
Aug. 10: Central Oregon Senior Golf League tournament at Meadow Lake Golf Course in Prineville. Starts at 8:30 a.m. Open to anyone 50 years of age or older who has a golf handicap. The cost is $180 for 11 events plus a $5 per-event fee. The format is individual gross and net by flights plus team best ball. For more information contact Ted Carlin, president, 541-604-4054, vptcarlin@yahoo.com.
Aug. 15: The 2020 Benefit Golf Tournament at Eagle Crest Resort Course. Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. For a single player, the cost is $100, while the team rate is $400. Sponsorships are available and for more information call Don Senecal, 541-633-0854.
Aug. 18: 4th Annual COVO Golf Scramble at River’s Edge Golf Course in Bend. COVO's Annual Golf Scramble supports COVO's mission to provide hope and help to veterans struggling to keep their lives stable. Starts at 7:30 a.m. Lunch prepared by Bogey's Cafe, friendly competition all along the course, and great prizes. Contact 541-383-2793 or covo@covo-us.org.
Aug. 24: Central Oregon Senior Golf League tournament at The Greens at Redmond. Starts at 9:30 a.m. Open to anyone 50 years of age or older who has a golf handicap. The cost is $180 for 11 events plus a $5 per-event fee. The format is individual gross and net by flights plus team best ball. For more information contact Ted Carlin, president, 541-604-4054, vptcarlin@yahoo.com.
Aug. 28-30: Homeowner Guest Invitational at Black Butte Ranch. Compete in two rounds of golf on Glaze Meadow and Big Meadow courses. Entry deadline is Aug. 1. Team of two players entry fee is $800. There are three ways to register for the tournament, online at bbr-or.com/homeowner-guest-invitational; call 541-595-1292, or mail entry form and check to: Homeowner-Guest Invitational, Black Butte Ranch Golf, PO Box 8000, Black Butte Ranch, OR 97759.
Aug. 29-30: 93rd OGA Men’s Team Championship at Sunriver Resort. 36-hole stroke play team competition. The low three of four individual gross scores each day will represent the team’s aggregate. Special awards from Jones Sports Co. will be provided to the winning team. In addition, merchandise certificate awards will be given to top individual finishers. Entries are open to teams of four male amateur golfers who are members in good standing of the same OGA Member Club. Each OGA Member Club is limited to a maximum of three team entries. All contestants must be at least 13 years of age as of Aug. 29. $600 team entry fee must accompany entry form and will include three rounds of golf (one practice round and two competitive rounds) and tee prizes. Refunds are not available after the registration closing date of Aug. 12. Visit www.oga.org for more information.
Sept. 1-4: 37th Senior Amateur Championship at Broken Top Club in Bend. Entries are open to male amateur golfers who are at least 50 years of age as of Sept. 1, with handicap indexes of 18.1 and less. All entrants must be members in good standing of an OGA Member Club. The senior defending men’s champion and 31 finishers from the 18-hole stroke play qualifier will advance to the single-elimination championship flight match play portion of the competition, with the remaining entrants placed in single-elimination match play flights according to score. There is a $200 entry fee and the deadline is Aug. 17. Visit www.oga.org for more information.
Sept. 8: Old Back 9 Men’s & Women’s Golf Club monthly 9-hole 9 a.m. shotgun tournament. Formats will vary. Open to men and women with current handicaps. A discounted green fee of $24 plus cart. Casual lunch and awards following play. Call 541-382-1111 for more info or to sign up.
Sept. 14: Central Oregon Senior Golf League tournament at Quail Run Golf Course in La Pine. Starts at 9:30 a.m. Open to anyone 50 years of age or older who has a golf handicap. The cost is $180 for 11 events plus a $5 per-event fee. The format is individual gross and net by flights plus team best ball. For more information contact Ted Carlin, president, 541-604-4054, vptcarlin@yahoo.com.
Sept. 21: Central Oregon Senior Golf League tournament at Juniper Golf Course in Redmond at 10 a.m. Open to anyone 50 years of age or older who has a golf handicap. The cost is $180 for 11 events plus a $5 per-event fee. The format is individual gross and net by flights plus team best ball. For more information contact Ted Carlin, president, 541-604-4054, vptcarlin@yahoo.com.
Oct. 3-4: Fall Central Oregon Shootout. This team event treats players to a tour of Central Oregon golf with a round-robin, two-course weekend featuring Eagle Crest and Black Butte Ranch’s Big Meadow golf course. Payouts awarded every day in six divisions. The entry deadline is Sept. 23 or the first 150 teams, and the entry fee is $900 for four-person teams. Contact Dan McCleery, dmccleery@bbranch.org, 541-595-1292.
Oct. 6: Tetherow's 6th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament. Tetherow is proud to present a special golf event for women who are cancer survivors, are undergoing treatment, or wish to honor someone who has/had cancer. A modest fee includes nine holes of golf, cart and lunch. Scholarships are available for survivors. This fundraiser supports St. Charles Sara's Project which provides education, early detection and support services to ease the challenges of breast cancer for people in Central and Eastern Oregon, and Tetherow donates a portion of the fee to that project. To register, contact the Tetherow golf shop 541-388-2582.
