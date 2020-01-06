The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Redmond at Ridgeview High School on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.

The Globetrotters’ 94th consecutive year will feature more than 280 games through April in North America, according to a news release. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.

Holders of 22 current world records, the Globetrotters will attempt a new world record live at each game on tour this year.

The Globetrotters will celebrate their fans by introducing “The Fifth Quarter,” a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal.

As part of the tour, the Globetrotters will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010. The team will also bring back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court and meet their favorite Globetrotters for pictures and autographs.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster includes Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, and Cheese Chisholm, as well as female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and more.

For details, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

— Bulletin staff report