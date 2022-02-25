CULVER — Earning stripes on the wrestling mat is no easy feat for La Pine's Kerr siblings when success is measured in state titles.
Older-brother David Kerr won three consecutive titles in 2015, 2016 and 2017, as did Derrik Kerr, who won titles for La Pine in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
In a wild 135-pound title match that La Pine coach Aaron Flack said added several gray hairs to his dark hair, Kira Kerr made it seven titles for the Kerr clan on Thursday night at the girls wrestling state tournament at Culver High School. Kerr claimed an 8-6 decision over Forest Grove’s Makaila Takahashi, who hadn’t lost a match all year.
“It is everything I have worked for this year,” said Kira Kerr, who finished second in last year’s state tournament. “It feels good now because I’m not the first loser like I was last year. It was a good feeling to be up there with my brothers.”
After pinning her first two opponents en route to the title match, Kerr found herself down 4-0 in the first round. But from the down position she got a reversal and a near fall to get right back in the match.
The move she used — a switch, a risky defensive move from the bottom position that can score reversal points but can leave the wrestler vulnerable to being put on his or her back — was planned after having already wrestled Takahashi earlier in the season.
“She’s amazing and is still amazing,” said Kira Kerr, who lost that previous match to Takahashi at the Hood River Classic in late January. “But I knew where her weakness was and it was when she was on top and I was on bottom. I just switched her and that was the difference in the match.”
From his seat outside the circle, Flack said that was the moment that turned momentum in Kerr’s favor.
“She was back in the game,” Flack said. “I think she built some confidence and realized that she can beat this girl.”
In the closing seconds of the match, Kerr was leading 6-5 but was then called for locking hands, which evened the score with seven seconds left. But Kerr was able to get Takahashi on her back for just long enough to score two near-fall points before the buzzer sounded.
“It was a seven-second sprint, you have to finish as hard as you can, trust your training and hope that you come out on top,” Kerr said. “As soon as I saw (the official's) hands go up I felt amazing, just had to hold on for dear life. It was the best feeling ever.”
The reward? The lone Central Oregon girls wrestler to win state, while becoming La Pine’s second-ever girls state champion. (The girls state tournament debuted in 2019.) She was tackled on the mat in celebration by older-brother David immediately after the match.
La Pine was the highest-placing Central Oregon team, coming in seventh with 51 points. Forest Grove won the team title, putting an end to Thurston’s bid for a three-peat. The Hawks had two more placers in Julietta Leal (fifth, 125 pounds) and Riley Allison (sixth, 145).
Kerr was not the only Central Oregon wrestler to make it to the final round. Bend High’s Analise Smith, the top-seeded 110-pounder, made it all the way to the finals but fell to West Albany’s Ariana Martinez by technical fall.
“Overall I felt my season went pretty well,” Smith said. “I was undefeated up until that final match, it was really good. I’m glad with how it ended not getting pinned, I gave it my all and didn’t give up.”
With a third-place finish, Crook County’s MaKenna Duran (120) became the first Cowgirl to place at the state tournament. Redmond’s Hailey Lakin (sixth, 100) and MacKenzie Shearon (fourth, 130) became the first girls Redmond placers at state.
Bend High’s Jessie McIver placed sixth at 140 and the lone Mountain View placer was Arianne Korish, who finished third at 115.
