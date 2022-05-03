Four of the top five finishers at the Mountain Valley Conference girls golf championships Sunday and Monday at Bend Golf Club hailed from one of Bend’s four high schools.
Mountain View's Thyra Altvatter finished fifth, Summit’s Zoe Garcia finished third, Caldera’s Anna Latimer finished second, and finishing atop the leaderboard was Bend High’s Makai Kalberg, who ran away from the field to win the conference title.
“That is probably the best I’ve ever played in a tournament,” said Kalberg, who automatically qualified for the Class 6A state tournament, set for Emerald Valley Golf & Resort in Creswell, May 16-17. “All around, I played really good golf. I got a couple of breaks, but I just played really well.”
Kalberg built a three-stroke lead after Sunday, carding a 39 on the front nine where she birdied the fourth and sixth holes, then followed up by shooting 1-under par on the back nine, with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. After the first day, she held a three-stroke lead over Summit’s Saylor Gillet.
On the second day, Kalberg birdied two of the first three holes as her lead swelled. With three birdies on Monday, Kalberg pulled away from the rest of the group to win the 36-hole tournament with a score of 149, nine strokes ahead of Latimer, who also qualified for the state tournament by virtue of her second-place finish.
“After the first day, I knew I had played well and that I would be at the top if not first,” Kalberg said. “But today, I knew that I had to play well if I wanted to win because it was going to be close.”
While it did not have a golfer finish in the top two, Summit captured the team title with all five of its golfers finishing in the top 11 and qualified for the state championships as a team.
“Four of our five had their all-time best scores,” said Summit coach Dan Murnan. “Our strength is our depth. We have four girls that can shoot in the 70s. I was really impressed with how they hung in there.”
Garcia improved by four strokes on the second day to lead the Storm with a score of 162. Gillet (166) finished fifth, Jada Richwine (169) seventh, and Taylor Scanland (183) eighth. Abbey Shea (190) finished 11th to help the Storm claim the title.
“I didn’t play as well as I wanted to on the first day,” Garcia said. “I pulled it together the second day and focused on my mental game. That is how I played better on the second day.”
By finishing second in the team standings, Bend High qualified for the regional qualifier against the Southwest Conference on Tuesday at Tokatee Golf Club. Altvatter, who finished fifth with a 166, and Caldera’s Lola Maniscalco, who finished ninth with a 186, qualified for the regional tournament as individuals.
