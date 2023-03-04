For the first time since 2011 and for just the sixth time in program history, the Mountain View girls basketball team is headed to the state basketball tournament at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
In a matchup against No. 9 Lebanon which proved that basketball is indeed a game of runs, the eighth-seeded Cougars secured at least two more games by beating the Warriors 53-48 Friday night at Mountain View High School.
“I’ve always dreamed of playing at Gill,” said Mountain View junior guard Kasey Booster. “Playing in a big college gym like that for the first time is really a dream come true for a lot of us. It is cool to be putting Mountain View on the map.”
“We wanted to give our seniors a couple extra games,” said junior post Avery Andrews. “We played for them tonight.”
Mountain View will face No. 1 Springfield Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Corvallis.
To make the dream come true the Cougars (18-6) had to fend off a great-shooting Lebanon team (15-10) of the Mid-Willamette Conference. The Warriors fell behind by 13 points in the second quarter, but kept clawing back, and at one point late in the third quarter took a 31-30 lead.
“It was a wild one,” said Mountain View coach Jon Corbett. “It was kind of the game I expected it to be, I knew it was going to be tough. I thought it was a pretty even matchup coming in, and it played out that way.”
It took several minutes for both teams to settle down in the do-or-die matchup, as the first points were not scored until more than three minutes into the game.
Then Booster and junior post Avery Andrews took over. The duo scored all 13 of Mountain View's first-quarter points and all but three of the team’s 25 first-half points — and all the Cougars' points from the field.
Booster finished with a game-high 27 points while Andrews finished with 13 points.
“We have been playing with each other since fifth grade, so we have built that chemistry,” Booster said. “We just really trust each other. She knows when I’m coming off screens, I'm going to shoot or find her. She trusts me and I trust her. There is a lot of love and loyalty in our relationship.”
Even with Booster and Andrews piling up the points, Lebanon would not concede easily. With 90 seconds left in the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 10-0 run to take a 31-30 lead. Lebanon was led by seniors Bailey Donohue, who finished 10 points, and Haley Hargis, who hit five 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 17 points.
As a team, the Warriors hit nine 3s.
“Kudos to Lebanon, they are a great team,” said Mountain View senior Allie Neet. “But we had a little more fight in us.”
With the Cougars trailing, Neet went on a four-point run to close out the third quarter with a 3-pointer and a free throw. Then junior Ruby Haarberg hit a jumper followed by an important 3-pointer by senior Makenna Bomke — whom Corbett praised for her defensive effort — to put the Cougars back up by double-digits midway through the fourth quarter.
“We definitely have our two big players in Kasey and Avery that score most of our points,” Neet said. “We know that when they go into a lull, we have others that can step up.”
Even though the Warriors hit five 3s in the fourth quarter, the Cougars went 8-of-10 from the free throw line to win their 11th straight game and secure one of the eight spots in the state tournament.
“We knew what we had to do to get here,” Andrews said. “We had to keep our goals in our mind to get to this position. We deserve to be where we are.”
