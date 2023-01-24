Through the first six games of the season, the Bend High girls did not appear to be a playoff team. But since the beginning of Intermountain Conference play, the Lava Bears' postseason basketball hopes have been very much alive.
Bend overcame a 13-0 deficit out of the gates to beat Caldera 45-41 Monday night at Bend High and stay within striking distance of one of the IMC's three automatic playoff bids in Class 5A.
Mountain View, Ridgeview and Bend now all remain tied for second place in the IMC at 3-3.
“Tonight's game was a really good opportunity to reset where we are at in league,” first-year Bend coach Maria Ramirez said. “We play every team three times so every new (round of five IMC games) is a new opportunity to implement things we have been working on throughout the year.”
One of the areas in which Bend (4-10 overall, 3-3 IMC) was hoping to improve was in overcoming adversity. Well, in the second of three games against Caldera (3-13, 1-5) the Lava Bears found themselves trailing 13-0 in the first couple of minutes, mostly due to a pair of 3-pointers from Caldera junior guard Hadley Williams and a five-point quarter from sophomore Alison Heinly.
In the second half of the first quarter, it all flipped. Suddenly Caldera could not score, while Bend freshman post Peyton Smith scored six points and sophomore forward Caroline Covlin hit a buzzer-beater to punctuate a 15-0 run by the Lava Bears, who had the lead by the end of the quarter.
“One of the biggest things we have tried to work on this year is to fight through adversity,” said Bend senior Olive Nye. “This game we knew that if we got down, we were going to have to get back up together. I think tonight we demonstrated that.”
Although the Wolfpack, in their first varsity season and playing without a senior class, trailed most of the game, they did make a comeback and cut the Bend lead to 42-41 in the waning minutes of the game, but could not get the winning basket.
Heinly finished with a team-high 15 points, six of them coming during the fourth-quarter comeback, and Williams connected on four 3-pointers to finish with 14 points.
The Lava Bears were paced by 16 points from Smith and nine points from Covlin.
Even though the Wolfpack made a late push, the Lava Bears felt pretty confident in the last couple of minutes that they could hold on.
“When we were holding the ball for a minute straight, no one was scared if they had the ball,” said senior forward Avery Spikerman. “We didn’t turn the ball over and we executed our free throws.”
There is a lot of new surrounding the Lava Bears girls basketball program — new coach, new crop of players in different roles — and while there might have been some early struggles to the season, Nye, a four-year varsity player, has enjoyed the process of building something new in her final season.
“The fun thing about new starts is we get to cultivate our own culture and our own idea of who we are as a team,” Nye said. “It has been fun for us to do that. We are all constantly learning about one another and how to support one another. I think it is a really important life lesson to be able to restart and build team chemistry.”
With nine more IMC games remaining, Summit has a tight grip on the top spot with a three-game lead over the rest of the conference. But the next two guaranteed playoff spots are still very much in play.
After losing its first six games, Bend has turned the tide on the season by trusting its process.
“The way the girls have been coming together is where I’ve seen the most improvement,” Ramirez said. “There has been significant growth from where we have started to where we are at. I’ve been proud that they have stuck to the game plan we have implemented from the beginning.”
