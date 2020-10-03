JACKSON, Miss — Sergio Garcia squeezed his eyes shut on the 18th green, not as he stood over his putt but when he saw it stop one turn short of dropping for another birdie.
No matter. He played bogey-free Saturday in the Sanderson Farms Championship for a 6-under 66, and he was tied for the lead in his debut at the Country Club of Jackson.
Cameron Davis set the target early when the Australian opened with five straight birdies and then hit fairway metal to 10 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th, carrying him to a 9-under 63.
He was the first to post at 14-under 202, a lead that held until Garcia caught him, and J.T. Poston made a 12-foot par save on the final hole for a 69 to join them.
Garcia is getting plenty of attention for putting with his eyes closed, something he says he has done frequently in practice and at tournaments, including his 2017 victory in the Masters.
He also is enjoying himself, even when putts that look like they’re going in stay out.
“We love to make every putt we look at — or not look at, in this case — but we know that’s not going to happen,” Garcia said. “At the end of the day, if I can leave the course feeling like I’ve given it my best chance — like I did today — that’s all I can do.”
He might need to make everything on Sunday in what figures to be a horse race, with 10 players separated by three shots on a course renowned for its pure, fast greens.
Poston reached 15 under with a two-putt birdie on the 14th and a pitch from the rough to 4 feet on the reachable par-4 15th. But he was too steep on a bunker shot on the 16th, coming up 30 feet short and leading to bogey.
“Three guys tied for the lead and a bunch of guys right behind us, so I think you’re going to have to go shoot something pretty low because out of that group somebody is going to shoot probably 6, 7 under I would guess, maybe even lower,” Poston said. “I think it’ll still take a good score, so my mindset will still be trying to make a bunch of birdies.”
Brandt Snedeker shot a 67 and was one shot behind along with Kristoffer Ventura, the former Oklahoma State start from Norway who had a 68.
For Keegan Bradley, it was a battle. Staked to a two-shot lead going into the weekend, he had three bogeys on the front nine before he hit a hybrid from 255 yards to 15 feet for an eagle on the 11th hole. He finished with seven pars for a 73, though he was very much in the picture.
Bradley was at 12-under 204 along with Aaron Wise (67) and Dan McCarthy (69).
Also Saturday:
Mel Reid eyes 1st LPGA Tour victory: GALLOWAY, N.J. — Mel Reid gave herself another chance for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Two weeks after missing an opportunity in Portland, the 33-year-old Englishwoman shot a 5-under 66 to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic.
In Portland, Reid closed with a 2-over 74 to tie for fifth after taking a two-stroke lead into the last day.
“Sometimes I get too quick and it kind of makes me quick on my swing,” Reid said.
Reid eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round Saturday. She had a 15-under 198 total.
Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second.
Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka was 12 under after a 70.
Fleetwood in contention at Scottish Open: NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Tommy Fleetwood reveled in poor conditions to play himself into contention for a sixth European Tour title at the Scottish Open.
Fleetwood defied gusting winds and constant heavy rain, which left parts of the course at the Renaissance Club under water, to card a 2-under 69 in the third round. He is two shots behind fellow Englishman Robert Rock at the top.
The last few groups finished in near darkness and Rock contemplated not continuing on the par-3 17th as he struggled to see the pin, but he parred the last two holes to complete an excellent 72.
Ian Poulter (73), Marcus Kinhult (71) and Wade Ormsby (70) share second place alongside Fleetwood, but overnight leader Lucas Herbert slumped six shots off the pace after struggling to a 79.
“I loved every minute of it,” Fleetwood said. “It’s golf isn’t it? Let’s face it, with the money we play for these days it does not do any harm does it? It’s fine. I’d play in it every day if that’s what it took.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.